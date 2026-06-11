I Keep 4 Months of Living Expenses in Cash -- Here's Where I Put It to Earn 4.00% APY
I live in Los Angeles with my wife and two kids. We are a family of four on a single income (wife is a homemaker) and our monthly expenses run around $7,000 a month, give or take.
We do have a decent amount of investments -- but if I lost my job and we needed money in a pinch, we wouldn't want to sell anything. So I keep about $25,000 in emergency cash -- roughly four months of living expenses -- in a dedicated high-yield savings account.
Here is exactly where I keep it, why I picked this account, and how I keep it from losing value to inflation.
Where I keep the fund to earn 4.00% APY
My emergency fund lives in a high-yield savings account at LendingClub.
The account is called LendingClub LevelUp Savings, and it currently earns 4.00% APY with $250+ in monthly deposits. There are no monthly fees and no account minimums to worry about.
On a $25,000 fund, that 4.00% APY means it earns about $1,000 in interest every year.
LendingClub LevelUp Savings
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- Competitive APY
- No fees
- Easy ATM access
- Unlimited number of external transfers (up to daily transaction limits)
- Requires you to make monthly deposits to earn the best APY
- ACH outbound transfers limited to $10,000 per day for some accounts
- No branch access; online only
The LendingClub LevelUp Savings account has a lot to offer. At the top of the list is its high APY, though you must deposit monthly to earn the best rate. Next is zero account fees, a strong and straightforward perk. Finally, you get a free ATM card, which you can use to withdraw from thousands of ATMs nationwide. Interested? You can open an account with $0.
Why I like LendingClub
I review banks and credit cards for a living, so I'm pretty picky about where my personal money lives. Here's why I keep all my cash with LendingClub over all the other options in 2026.
A high APY that's 10X the national average
LendingClub has consistently ranked on our top high-yield savings accounts list for the past few years. And it actually won Motley Fool Money's Best High-Yield Savings Account award in 2026.
Right now it offers a 4.00% APY with $250+ in monthly deposits (any deposit qualifies -- it doesn't have to be from a paycheck).
Compared to the national average APY for savings accounts right now (0.38% per FDIC), that's over 10X more earned in interest.
Forced savings of $250 a month
To earn the top rate, the account asks for $250 in deposits each month. At first I thought this would be annoying, but it's actually turned into a cool "forced savings" feature that I love.
When I first opened the account I set up a recurring transfer from my checking account (at Chase) to savings on the 1st of each month. Since it's automatic, I never have to think about it and my account qualifies for the 4.00% without anything else needed.
Another cool thing is now my account grows each month in the background. Over a year, that's an extra $3,000 added to my fund.
Liquid, insured, and easy to reach
LendingClub offers something rare for savings accounts: an ATM card that's directly tied to savings.
I really like this because it means if I ever need cash in a pinch I can take it out immediately. ATM fees are also covered or reimbursed, so it doesn't matter which ATM I pull cash from.
On top of that, my cash is FDIC insured up to $250,000 -- so I'm never worried about bank failures or losing anything.
How to choose the right savings account for you
I like LendingClub, but that doesn't mean it's perfect for everyone. There are a handful of top high-yield accounts out there right now.
My only advice before picking one is to make sure you are comfortable with the terms and requirements to earn the top APY. Some accounts ask for monthly deposits or direct deposit from your employer. Others may request a large minimum balance.
I'd also watch for transfer restrictions, so you can always move your money in and out easily. Most online banks have modern, easy-to-use apps, which makes managing your cash simple right from your phone.
The bottom line
The goal for my emergency cash is to do two things: stay liquid for when I might need it, and earn as much interest as possible to protect against inflation.
LendingClub lets me pull off both.
If you have an emergency fund (or any cash, really) sitting in a low-rate account, it might be time to move it to a place that works harder.
Read our full LendingClub LevelUp Savings review to learn more and open an account today.
Our Research Expert
Motley Fool Stock DisclosuresJPMorgan Chase is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Joel O'Leary has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends JPMorgan Chase. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.