I Keep 4 Months of Living Expenses in Cash -- Here's Where I Put It to Earn 4.00% APY

The LendingClub LevelUp Savings account has a lot to offer. At the top of the list is its high APY, though you must deposit monthly to earn the best rate. Next is zero account fees, a strong and straightforward perk. Finally, you get a free ATM card, which you can use to withdraw from thousands of ATMs nationwide. Interested? You can open an account with $0.

LevelUp Rate of 4.00% APY applied to full balance with $250+ in deposits in Evaluation Period. Otherwise, accounts earn Standard Rate of 3.00% APY. LevelUp Rate applies for first two statement cycles. Rates variable & subject to change at any time. See terms: https://www.lendingclub.com/legal/deposits/levelup-savings-t-and-cs

Rate info Circle with letter I in it. LevelUp Rate of 4.00% APY applied to full balance with $250+ in deposits in Evaluation Period. Otherwise, accounts earn Standard Rate of 3.00% APY. LevelUp Rate applies for first two statement cycles. Rates variable & subject to change at any time. See terms: https://www.lendingclub.com/legal/deposits/levelup-savings-t-and-cs

4.00% APY with $250+ in monthly deposits Rate info Circle with letter I in it. LevelUp Rate of 4.00% APY applied to full balance with $250+ in deposits in Evaluation Period. Otherwise, accounts earn Standard Rate of 3.00% APY. LevelUp Rate applies for first two statement cycles. Rates variable & subject to change at any time. See terms: https://www.lendingclub.com/legal/deposits/levelup-savings-t-and-cs

We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.

We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.

Why I like LendingClub

I review banks and credit cards for a living, so I'm pretty picky about where my personal money lives. Here's why I keep all my cash with LendingClub over all the other options in 2026.

A high APY that's 10X the national average

LendingClub has consistently ranked on our top high-yield savings accounts list for the past few years. And it actually won Motley Fool Money's Best High-Yield Savings Account award in 2026.

Right now it offers a 4.00% APY with $250+ in monthly deposits (any deposit qualifies -- it doesn't have to be from a paycheck).

Compared to the national average APY for savings accounts right now (0.38% per FDIC), that's over 10X more earned in interest.

Forced savings of $250 a month

To earn the top rate, the account asks for $250 in deposits each month. At first I thought this would be annoying, but it's actually turned into a cool "forced savings" feature that I love.

When I first opened the account I set up a recurring transfer from my checking account (at Chase) to savings on the 1st of each month. Since it's automatic, I never have to think about it and my account qualifies for the 4.00% without anything else needed.

Another cool thing is now my account grows each month in the background. Over a year, that's an extra $3,000 added to my fund.

Liquid, insured, and easy to reach

LendingClub offers something rare for savings accounts: an ATM card that's directly tied to savings.

I really like this because it means if I ever need cash in a pinch I can take it out immediately. ATM fees are also covered or reimbursed, so it doesn't matter which ATM I pull cash from.

On top of that, my cash is FDIC insured up to $250,000 -- so I'm never worried about bank failures or losing anything.

How to choose the right savings account for you

I like LendingClub, but that doesn't mean it's perfect for everyone. There are a handful of top high-yield accounts out there right now.

My only advice before picking one is to make sure you are comfortable with the terms and requirements to earn the top APY. Some accounts ask for monthly deposits or direct deposit from your employer. Others may request a large minimum balance.

I'd also watch for transfer restrictions, so you can always move your money in and out easily. Most online banks have modern, easy-to-use apps, which makes managing your cash simple right from your phone.

The bottom line

The goal for my emergency cash is to do two things: stay liquid for when I might need it, and earn as much interest as possible to protect against inflation.

LendingClub lets me pull off both.

If you have an emergency fund (or any cash, really) sitting in a low-rate account, it might be time to move it to a place that works harder.

Read our full LendingClub LevelUp Savings review to learn more and open an account today.