I Kept $30,000 in a High-Yield Savings Account for 1 Year. Here's What I Earned
Here's something I didn't know until recently: When it comes to earning interest, a traditional savings account is one of the worst places to put your cash.
Yes, savings accounts are safe and accessible -- that makes them more convenient than most alternatives. But right now, the average savings account APY is just 0.38%, according to the Federal Reserve. That means $30,000 in savings is earning just $114 a year in interest.
On the other hand, top high-yield savings accounts (HYSAs) are offering APYs of 3.00% or higher. With that same $30,000, you could be earning $900 a year in interest, just by taking a few minutes to switch.
Here's what to know.
Earn hundreds more with one simple switch
No matter how much you have in the bank, an HYSA is an easy win over your run-of-the-mill savings account. Here's a simple breakdown:
|Balance
|HYSA Earnings (3.00%)
|National Average (0.38%)
|$30,000
|$900
|$114
|$20,000
|$600
|$76
|$10,000
|$300
|$38
As you can see, there's no contest. HSYAs win in a landslide.
About a year ago, I opened a SoFi Checking and Savings account (Member FDIC) -- and I haven't regretted it for a second. That's because I get:
- Annual percentage yield (APY) of up to 3.80% on savings
- Limited-time offer: Earn $50 or $400 and +0.70% Boost on Savings APY with direct deposit. Terms apply.
- Up to $50 in no-fee overdraft coverage
- Access to paychecks up to two days early with direct deposit
Even with SoFi®'s standard 3.10% APY, I earned roughly $930 in interest in just a year's time. Plus, I still have total access to my cash, and my money's still FDIC-insured up to $250,000.
That's a mix of earnings, safety, and flexibility that you can only get with an HYSA.
SoFi Checking and Savings
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Earn up to 3.80% Annual Percentage Yield (APY) on one SoFi Savings account with a 0.70% APY Boost (added to the 3.10% APY as of 5/28/26) for up to 6 months. Open your first SoFi Checking and Savings account and receive eligible direct deposits OR qualifying deposits of $5,000 every 31 days by 12/31/26. Rates are variable, subject to change. Terms apply at sofi.com/banking#2. SoFi Bank, N.A. Member FDIC.
- Competitive APY on both Savings and Checking
- No monthly account fee
- Welcome bonus up to $400 (direct deposit required)
- ATM access
- Unlimited number of external transfers (up to daily transaction limits)
- FDIC insured (up to $3M with opt-in to SoFi Insured Deposit Program)
- Early access to direct deposits
- Tools to help you track savings goals
- Combo account only; no stand-alone savings or checking
- Maximum Savings APY requires direct deposit
- No branch access; online only
- Overdraft protection requires monthly direct deposit minimum
For those who plan to set up direct deposit with their new account, we think SoFi Checking and Savings (Member FDIC) is hard to beat. Not only does this savings account offer a strong APY, but the linked checking account earns an above-average rate, too -- which is a rare perk. Plus, new customers earn a bonus of $50 or $400 with eligible direct deposit. Frankly, it's the kind of combo that could make it worthwhile to switch banking relationships.
Two other HYSAs worth looking at today
1. CIT Platinum Savings: Great for big balances
If you've got tens of thousands to save, I'd also recommend the CIT Platinum Savings account. It earns 3.75% APY on balances of $5,000 or more -- and right now for a limited time, new customers can earn a boosted APY of up to 4.10%* for six months with promo code CITBOOST at sign-up.
On that same $30,000 balance, you're looking at $1,125 a year with the standard APY alone. Not everyone has that much cash lying around -- but this account's great for anyone who can keep a balance of at least $5,000. Otherwise, your APY falls to just 0.25%.
CIT Platinum Savings
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With the 6 month Boost limited-time offer, you earn 4.10%* APY on balances over $5,000 (balances less than $5,000 earn 0.60%* APY). After the boost is complete you will continue to earn standard rates -- 3.75% APY for balances over $5,000 (balances less than $5,000 earn 0.25% APY). The minimum to open a Platinum Savings account is $100. Member FDIC. No monthly service fees.
- Competitive APY
- No account opening or maintenance fees
- Unlimited number of external transfers (up to daily transaction limits)
- FDIC insured
- Interest compounds daily so your money can grow a bit faster
- Balance requirement for maximum APY
- No branch access; online only
CIT Platinum Savings is a no-frills high-interest savings account that offers one of the highest APYs we've found available today -- as long as you can maintain a $5,000 minimum balance. Plus, customers can make an unlimited number of transfers and withdrawals each month (many savings accounts have monthly limits).
Platinum Savings is a tiered interest rate account. Interest is paid on the entire account balance based on the interest rate and APY in effect that day for the balance tier associated with the end-of-day account balance. APYs — Annual Percentage Yields are accurate as of July 1, 2026: 0.25% APY on balances of $0.01 to $4,999.99; 3.75% APY on balances of $5,000.00 or more. Interest Rates for the Platinum Savings account are variable and may change at any time without notice. The minimum to open a Platinum Savings account is $100.
Based on comparison to the national average Annual Percentage Yield (APY) on savings accounts as published in the FDIC National Rates and Rate Caps, accurate as of February 17, 2026.
* Platinum Savings APY Boost Promotion Terms and Conditions
This is a limited time offer available to New and Existing customers who meet the Platinum Savings APY Boost promotion criteria.
Accounts enrolled in the Platinum Savings Annual Percentage Yield (APY) Boost promotion will receive a 0.35% APY boost on the Platinum Savings current standard APY tiers for 6 months following the opening of a new account or when an existing Platinum Savings account is enrolled in the promotion. The Platinum Savings APY boost will be applied on account balances up to $9,999,999.00. Account balances above $9,999,999.00 will earn the standard APY. If the standard-published APY should change during the promotion period, the APY boost will move with it, offering an account APY above the standard rate.
The Promotion begins on February 13, 2026, and ends October 31, 2026. Customers enrolled in the promotion prior to the end date will receive the APY boost for the 6- month period outlined in the terms and conditions.
The promotion can end at any time without notice.
CIT General Disclosure
For complete list of account details and fees, see our Personal Account disclosures.
2. Western Alliance Bank High-Yield Savings Premier: A strong, simple flat rate
Want to keep things simple? Check out the Western Alliance Bank High-Yield Savings Premier account. It offers 3.80% APY and has no account fees, with just a $500 minimum to open an account.
Western Alliance Bank makes it incredibly easy to earn. Just deposit your $500 or more, then earn 3.80% APY no matter how much you keep in your account. When it comes to "set it and forget it" savings options, you can't do much better.
Western Alliance Bank is a bit restrictive when it comes to moving money in and out. Deposits and withdrawals can only be made via ACH transfer to a linked external account.
But if you're just looking for easy earnings on medium-term savings, Western Alliance Bank High-Yield Savings Premier is worth a look.
Western Alliance Bank High-Yield Savings Premier
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- Competitive APY
- No monthly account fee
- Unlimited number of external transfers (up to daily transaction limits)
- FDIC insured
- Can open an individual or joint account
- Deposits and withdrawals can only be conducted via ACH transfer to/from an external bank account (limit to one linked account)
- No ATM access
- No wire transfers (inbound and outbound)
- No branch access; online only
Western Alliance Bank offers a higher APY than most high-yield savings accounts. Plus, it's FDIC insured; therefore, deposits are perfectly safe up to applicable legal limits. The main drawback is that accounts don't have many features. For example, you can only deposit and withdraw funds via ACH transfer to/from an external bank account. This account is solid for those who want a sky-high APY, but don't mind a bare-bones banking experience.
The annual percentage yield (APY) is accurate as of January 8, 2026 and subject to change at the Bank’s discretion. Refer to product’s website for latest APY rate. Minimum deposit required to open an account is $500 and a minimum balance of $0.01 is required to earn the advertised APY.
Accurate as of the time of publication. The national average rate referenced is from the FDIC’s published National Rates and Rate Caps for Savings deposit products, accurate as of March 16, 2026. See the FDIC website for more information.
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