I Kept $30,000 in a High-Yield Savings Account for 1 Year. Here's What I Earned

Here's something I didn't know until recently: When it comes to earning interest, a traditional savings account is one of the worst places to put your cash.

Yes, savings accounts are safe and accessible -- that makes them more convenient than most alternatives. But right now, the average savings account APY is just 0.38%, according to the Federal Reserve. That means $30,000 in savings is earning just $114 a year in interest.

On the other hand, top high-yield savings accounts (HYSAs) are offering APYs of 3.00% or higher. With that same $30,000, you could be earning $900 a year in interest, just by taking a few minutes to switch.

Here's what to know.

Earn hundreds more with one simple switch

No matter how much you have in the bank, an HYSA is an easy win over your run-of-the-mill savings account. Here's a simple breakdown: