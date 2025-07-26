I Left My Big Bank -- Here's How My Savings Took Off
Most banks make it hard to actually grow your money -- between low rates and endless fees, it feels like you're paying them to hold your cash. After testing credit unions, big banks, and online banks, I finally found what works: online high-yield savings accounts that pay 10x the national average and credit cards that reward every dollar I spend.
If you're tired of being nickel-and-dimed, here's what to switch to, and how to start earning more today.
Starting with the credit union: Friendly but limited
Growing up, I banked with a local credit union. The perks were clear: low fees and a personal touch. Credit unions are member-owned nonprofits, so they tend to be more community-focused and often offer better rates than big banks. Plus, I liked knowing the people at the branch.
But here's the catch: Credit unions can have limited branch networks and fewer ATM options. When I traveled, that was frustrating. And my credit union credit card earned virtually no rewards, so I missed out on bonus points or cash back that other cards offer. (That's still painful to think about -- the top rewards cards today offer welcome bonuses and ongoing perks that blow this out of the water.)
Next stop: The big national bank
After a while, I chose a big, well-known bank. The convenience was unbeatable: tons of branches, ATMs everywhere, and robust mobile apps. Plus, I knew I could walk into a branch any time if I needed help.
But big banks tend to charge more fees: monthly maintenance fees, overdraft fees, and ATM fees if you stray outside their network. Plus, my savings accounts paid near-zero interest. It felt like my money was just sitting there, barely growing, while I paid fees that chipped away at my balance.
The game changer: Online-only banking
These days, I do most of my banking with an online-only bank, and honestly, I wish I'd made the switch sooner. No monthly fees on savings, CDs, or checking. Reimbursed ATM fees. And interest rates that actually move the needle.
It felt strange at first not having a physical branch, but the app is easy to use and the in-app customer support is fast and helpful. I haven't missed in-person banking once.
If you're still with a traditional bank that's nickel-and-diming you, it's time to move on. A high-yield account like Barclays Tiered Savings offers strong rates, zero monthly fees, and a modern banking experience that works around your schedule. Open a Barclays Tiered Savings account today and make your money work harder.
Learn from my mistakes
If you want the best rates and zero fees, online banks blow traditional banks out of the water. If you rely on in-person branches or ATMs, a regional bank or credit union might still make sense. But don't settle for overpriced accounts or letting your savings earn next to nothing.
You're never stuck with one bank. Start by figuring out what matters most to you, then make your money work smarter -- not harder.
Ready to earn more and pay less? Explore our top high-yield savings account picks and see how simple switching can be.
Our Research Expert
We're firm believers in the Golden Rule, which is why editorial opinions are ours alone and have not been previously reviewed, approved, or endorsed by included advertisers. Motley Fool Money does not cover all offers on the market. Motley Fool Money is 100% owned and operated by The Motley Fool. Our knowledgeable team of personal finance editors and analysts are employed by The Motley Fool and held to the same set of publishing standards and editorial integrity while maintaining professional separation from the analysts and editors on other Motley Fool brands. Terms may apply to offers listed on this page. APYs are subject to change at any time without notice.
Motley Fool Money is a Motley Fool service that rates and reviews essential products for your everyday money matters.
Copyright © 2018 - 2025 Motley Fool Money. All rights reserved.