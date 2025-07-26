I Left My Big Bank -- Here's How My Savings Took Off

Most banks make it hard to actually grow your money -- between low rates and endless fees, it feels like you're paying them to hold your cash. After testing credit unions, big banks, and online banks, I finally found what works: online high-yield savings accounts that pay 10x the national average and credit cards that reward every dollar I spend.

If you're tired of being nickel-and-dimed, here's what to switch to, and how to start earning more today.

Starting with the credit union: Friendly but limited

Growing up, I banked with a local credit union. The perks were clear: low fees and a personal touch. Credit unions are member-owned nonprofits, so they tend to be more community-focused and often offer better rates than big banks. Plus, I liked knowing the people at the branch.

But here's the catch: Credit unions can have limited branch networks and fewer ATM options. When I traveled, that was frustrating. And my credit union credit card earned virtually no rewards, so I missed out on bonus points or cash back that other cards offer. (That's still painful to think about -- the top rewards cards today offer welcome bonuses and ongoing perks that blow this out of the water.)

Next stop: The big national bank

After a while, I chose a big, well-known bank. The convenience was unbeatable: tons of branches, ATMs everywhere, and robust mobile apps. Plus, I knew I could walk into a branch any time if I needed help.

But big banks tend to charge more fees: monthly maintenance fees, overdraft fees, and ATM fees if you stray outside their network. Plus, my savings accounts paid near-zero interest. It felt like my money was just sitting there, barely growing, while I paid fees that chipped away at my balance.

The game changer: Online-only banking

These days, I do most of my banking with an online-only bank, and honestly, I wish I'd made the switch sooner. No monthly fees on savings, CDs, or checking. Reimbursed ATM fees. And interest rates that actually move the needle.

It felt strange at first not having a physical branch, but the app is easy to use and the in-app customer support is fast and helpful. I haven't missed in-person banking once.