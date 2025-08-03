I Lost $700 a Year in Interest With My Wells Fargo Savings Account. Why I Finally Made the Switch

For over 15 years -- and out of pure complacency -- I kept my emergency fund in a traditional Wells Fargo savings account. But then I actually looked at what I was earning in interest: 0.01% annual percentage yield (APY).

With my $20,000 in savings, that comes out to just $2 a year in interest. No, that's not a typo.

It wasn't until recently that I realized I was leaving hundreds of dollars on the table every year. That's when I made the switch to SoFi® -- and I haven't looked back.

Here's how you can join me in earning hundreds more in interest each year.

SoFi®'s sky-high APY changed everything

SoFi®'s savings account currently pays up to 3.80% APY for customers with direct deposit. It also has no monthly fees, no minimum balance, and FDIC insurance up to $250,000.

The best part? It only took me about 30 minutes to open and fund the account. I did it a few months ago in between NBA playoff games.

Now, instead of earning $2 a year, I'm earning about $760 per year, just for moving my money. And that's all without taking any risk or limiting access to my cash.

SoFi® has a few other perks I love, including:

Early paycheck access: Get paid up to two days early with direct deposit

Get paid up to two days early with direct deposit No-fee overdraft coverage: Up to $50 covered automatically (with direct deposit)

Up to $50 covered automatically (with direct deposit) Instant transfers: Move money between accounts or send to friends fast

Want to join me in earning more easy money? Open a SoFi Checking and Savings (Member FDIC) account today and get up to 3.80% APY with direct deposit.

Smaller balances can still rack up interest

You don't need a huge chunk of change to make the switch worth it. Here's how much you could earn with a high-yield savings account earning 3.80% APY:

$10,000 = $380/year in interest

$5,000 = $190/year

$2,500 = $95/year

Compare that to what a Wells Fargo account at 0.01% APY earns:

$10,000 = $1/year

$5,000 = $0.50/year

$2,500 = $0.25/year

Even with a modest balance, switching can put real money back in your pocket. It's more than worth your time.

I only wish I'd done it sooner

For most of my life, Wells Fargo was the easy, familiar banking choice.

I never thought to question the return I was getting -- but once I did, the choice became obvious. I made the move to SoFi® a few months ago, and I'm never looking back.

Stop settling for less on your savings -- make the switch to one of our favorite high-yield savings accounts today.