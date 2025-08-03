I Lost $700 a Year in Interest With My Wells Fargo Savings Account. Why I Finally Made the Switch
For over 15 years -- and out of pure complacency -- I kept my emergency fund in a traditional Wells Fargo savings account. But then I actually looked at what I was earning in interest: 0.01% annual percentage yield (APY).
With my $20,000 in savings, that comes out to just $2 a year in interest. No, that's not a typo.
It wasn't until recently that I realized I was leaving hundreds of dollars on the table every year. That's when I made the switch to SoFi® -- and I haven't looked back.
Here's how you can join me in earning hundreds more in interest each year.
SoFi®'s sky-high APY changed everything
SoFi®'s savings account currently pays up to 3.80% APY for customers with direct deposit. It also has no monthly fees, no minimum balance, and FDIC insurance up to $250,000.
The best part? It only took me about 30 minutes to open and fund the account. I did it a few months ago in between NBA playoff games.
Now, instead of earning $2 a year, I'm earning about $760 per year, just for moving my money. And that's all without taking any risk or limiting access to my cash.
SoFi® has a few other perks I love, including:
- Early paycheck access: Get paid up to two days early with direct deposit
- No-fee overdraft coverage: Up to $50 covered automatically (with direct deposit)
- Instant transfers: Move money between accounts or send to friends fast
Want to join me in earning more easy money? Open a SoFi Checking and Savings (Member FDIC) account today and get up to 3.80% APY with direct deposit.
Smaller balances can still rack up interest
You don't need a huge chunk of change to make the switch worth it. Here's how much you could earn with a high-yield savings account earning 3.80% APY:
- $10,000 = $380/year in interest
- $5,000 = $190/year
- $2,500 = $95/year
Compare that to what a Wells Fargo account at 0.01% APY earns:
- $10,000 = $1/year
- $5,000 = $0.50/year
- $2,500 = $0.25/year
Even with a modest balance, switching can put real money back in your pocket. It's more than worth your time.
I only wish I'd done it sooner
For most of my life, Wells Fargo was the easy, familiar banking choice.
I never thought to question the return I was getting -- but once I did, the choice became obvious. I made the move to SoFi® a few months ago, and I'm never looking back.
Stop settling for less on your savings -- make the switch to one of our favorite high-yield savings accounts today.
