I Made $800 Last Year Just From My Savings Account

Honestly, I never thought "bank interest" would be an income source I'd be writing about. But here we are. Last year my savings account paid me over $800, thanks to the 4.00% APY that top online banks are currently offering on high-yield accounts.

This is one of the lowest-hanging fruit moves in personal finance right now. If your savings are sitting at a big bank earning a measly 0.01% APY, switching to a 4.00% account will literally 400x the interest you'll earn.

Here's how I did it, and how you can too.

The big banks are paying you almost nothing

If your savings are stored at Bank of America, Chase, or Wells Fargo, there's a good chance your money is earning 0.01% APY right now. That's the baseline APY for simple savings accounts.

On a $20,000 balance, you're looking at about $2 a year in interest.

Two dollars. For a full year of keeping your money in their bank. 🤮

High-yield savings accounts flip that math completely. Rates have been running hot the past few years, and even though they've come down from their peaks, it's still not hard to find accounts near 4.00% APY.