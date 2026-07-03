I Made $850+ Last Year Just From My Savings Account

I kept $25,000 in my SoFi Checking and Savings (Member FDIC) account over the past year -- and earned more than $800 for my trouble.

Even though my annual percentage yield (APY) dropped three separate times, from 3.80% all the way down to 3.10%, I earned hundreds more than I would have in a standard savings account. Best of all, it only took me a few minutes -- I opened my account, moved my money, and started enjoying my high APY.

Here's how my earnings broke down and how you can follow in my footsteps.

I earned a sky-high APY, even as my rate kept dropping

My SoFi® savings APY has dropped three separate times since last year, usually following Fed rate cuts and general APY decreases. Still, I'm earning 8X the national average of 0.38% APY (no, that's not a typo).

Here's how my rate has changed over the last year: