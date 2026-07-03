I Made $850+ Last Year Just From My Savings Account
I kept $25,000 in my SoFi Checking and Savings (Member FDIC) account over the past year -- and earned more than $800 for my trouble.
Even though my annual percentage yield (APY) dropped three separate times, from 3.80% all the way down to 3.10%, I earned hundreds more than I would have in a standard savings account. Best of all, it only took me a few minutes -- I opened my account, moved my money, and started enjoying my high APY.
Here's how my earnings broke down and how you can follow in my footsteps.
I earned a sky-high APY, even as my rate kept dropping
My SoFi® savings APY has dropped three separate times since last year, usually following Fed rate cuts and general APY decreases. Still, I'm earning 8X the national average of 0.38% APY (no, that's not a typo).
Here's how my rate has changed over the last year:
|Period
|APY
|Months
|July - October 2025
|3.80%
|4
|November 2025
|3.60%
|1
|December 2025 - May 2026
|3.30%
|6
|June 2026 - present
|3.10%*
|1
Each step down was modest on its own, but stacked together, they lowered my rate by a whole 0.70%. That's not ideal -- but it's still one of the higher APYs you'll find on a top high-yield savings account today.
I also love how SoFi® comes with:
- Limited-time offer: Earn $50 or $400 and +0.70% Boost on Savings APY with direct deposit. Terms apply.
- Up to $50 in no-fee overdraft coverage
- Access to paychecks up to two days early
- No account fees or minimum deposits
Even with the rate drops, I haven't regretted my move to SoFi® for a second. If you want an easy way to earn more on your cash, I highly recommend it.
SoFi Checking and Savings
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
Earn up to 3.80% Annual Percentage Yield (APY) on one SoFi Savings account with a 0.70% APY Boost (added to the 3.10% APY as of 5/28/26) for up to 6 months. Open your first SoFi Checking and Savings account and receive eligible direct deposits OR qualifying deposits of $5,000 every 31 days by 12/31/26. Rates are variable, subject to change. Terms apply at sofi.com/banking#2. SoFi Bank, N.A. Member FDIC.
- Competitive APY on both Savings and Checking
- No monthly account fee
- Welcome bonus up to $400 (direct deposit required)
- ATM access
- Unlimited number of external transfers (up to daily transaction limits)
- FDIC insured (up to $3M with opt-in to SoFi Insured Deposit Program)
- Early access to direct deposits
- Tools to help you track savings goals
- Combo account only; no stand-alone savings or checking
- Maximum Savings APY requires direct deposit
- No branch access; online only
- Overdraft protection requires monthly direct deposit minimum
For those who plan to set up direct deposit with their new account, we think SoFi Checking and Savings (Member FDIC) is hard to beat. Not only does this savings account offer a strong APY, but the linked checking account earns an above-average rate, too -- which is a rare perk. Plus, new customers earn a bonus of $50 or $400 with eligible direct deposit. Frankly, it's the kind of combo that could make it worthwhile to switch banking relationships.
Here's how much I actually earned over time
I keep $25,000 in my savings account. That may be more cash on hand than necessary, but I like the flexibility it offers -- and how much it earns.
All told, I made about $860 in interest over the full 12 months, spread unevenly across the year as my APY fell. Here's the breakdown:
|Months
|APY
|Earnings on a $25,000 Balance
|4
|3.80%
|$313
|1
|3.60%
|$74
|6
|3.30%
|$409
|1
|3.10%
|$64
These numbers are all estimates -- my balance wasn't exactly $25,000 over that time, and my rate didn't drop at the same time each month. Still, the point stands -- I made $850+ in my sleep, just for choosing the right savings account.
My earnings dwarf what I would've made in a standard savings account
The same $25,000 sitting in an average savings account, at the average 0.38% APY, would've netted me $95. That's a difference of more than $750, just for taking a few minutes to open a new account.
The gap is narrower on smaller balances, sure -- but it's still noticeable. If you keep just a few thousand in the bank, it's a switch that's worth your time. Once you make it, you'll wonder why you ever held on to your dusty old traditional savings account.
Want to compare more options? Check out our list of the best high-yield savings accounts available now to get started.
Our Research Expert
Motley Fool Stock DisclosuresThe Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.