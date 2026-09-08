I Moved $106,000 Between Banks at Once. Here's What Happened Next
Last month I sold a rental property, and after closing, about $206,000 landed in my checking account. I put $100,000 straight into my brokerage for investing. And the other $106,000 I wanted to keep in cash, so I moved it to my high-yield savings account.
Moving large sums around is always a little nerve-wracking -- especially when the bank puts a hold on your money and it seems to "disappear" for a few days. That's exactly what happened with my transfer. Here's how it played out, start to finish.
How long the transfer took
Initiating the transfer only took about 30 seconds. My main bank is Chase so I just used the mobile app to make an ACH transfer. It was $106,000 in a single transaction, from my Chase Checking to my high-yield savings account at a different online bank.
After I clicked submit, the money took three full days to become available at my other bank. I set it up on a Monday morning, and it was stuck "on hold" at my other bank until that Wednesday afternoon.
I could have requested a wire transfer, which might have moved the funds faster. But there's no guarantee it wouldn't have still been put on a security hold given the high amount. Plus, most wires charge fees so I went with a regular ACH transfer.
It kept earning interest the whole time
One cool thing about my high-yield savings account is that money starts accruing interest from the day you send it -- even if it's stuck in "hold" status for a while.
My savings account pays 4.00% APY right now, so $106,000 earns about $12 a day. Over three days in transit, that's roughly $35 I made while the cash was technically in limbo. Not big, but at least something.
That's the main reason I keep my cash in a high-yield account instead of checking. It grows a little while I decide what to do with it next.
The account I use right now is Happen Bank LevelUp Savings, which won our award for Best High-Yield Savings Account in 2026. It offers one of the top APYs right now -- 4.00% APY with $250+ in monthly deposits -- and has no monthly fees or minimum balance requirements. Definitely worth a look if you're not earning much on your idle cash.
Happen Bank LevelUp Savings
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
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- Competitive APY
- No fees
- Easy ATM access
- Unlimited number of external transfers (up to daily transaction limits)
- Requires you to make monthly deposits to earn the best APY
- ACH outbound transfers limited to $10,000 per day for some accounts
- No branch access; online only
The Happen Bank LevelUp Savings account has a lot to offer. At the top of the list is its high APY, though you must deposit monthly to earn the best rate. Next is zero account fees, a strong and straightforward perk. Finally, you get a free ATM card, which you can use to withdraw from thousands of ATMs nationwide. Interested? You can open an account with $0.
Why a cash transfer would've been different
One thing to note: Moving cash from bank to bank is way harder. I've also moved large amounts of cash between banks (I used to buy and sell cars in cash) and it was always a bit of a hassle.
Any cash transaction over $10,000, forces the bank to file a report with FinCEN under the Bank Secrecy Act. Banks file more than 20 million of these a year, according to FinCEN, so it's completely routine.
Funds can also be placed on hold when you deposit large checks. I once wrote a $40,000 check from my account at Chase to deposit into my wife's account at Bank of America. Even though we're married and have the same last name, Bank of America held those funds up for seven days!
The wait was the only hard part
These days, I try to use electronic transfers for everything. Yes, the hold period is annoying. But usually it's the best way, and it leaves a clear record of where the money came from and where it went.
No forms, no flags. Just a slow, boring transfer.
That $106,000 is right where I want it now -- earning 4.00% until I decide where I'm putting it long term. If your cash is sitting somewhere earning next to nothing, take a few minutes to compare the best high-yield savings accounts and put it somewhere that pays you.
Our Research Expert
Motley Fool Stock DisclosuresBank of America is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. JPMorgan Chase is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Joel O'Leary has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends JPMorgan Chase. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.