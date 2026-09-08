I Moved $106,000 Between Banks at Once. Here's What Happened Next

Last month I sold a rental property, and after closing, about $206,000 landed in my checking account. I put $100,000 straight into my brokerage for investing. And the other $106,000 I wanted to keep in cash, so I moved it to my high-yield savings account.

Moving large sums around is always a little nerve-wracking -- especially when the bank puts a hold on your money and it seems to "disappear" for a few days. That's exactly what happened with my transfer. Here's how it played out, start to finish.

How long the transfer took

Initiating the transfer only took about 30 seconds. My main bank is Chase so I just used the mobile app to make an ACH transfer. It was $106,000 in a single transaction, from my Chase Checking to my high-yield savings account at a different online bank.

After I clicked submit, the money took three full days to become available at my other bank. I set it up on a Monday morning, and it was stuck "on hold" at my other bank until that Wednesday afternoon.

I could have requested a wire transfer, which might have moved the funds faster. But there's no guarantee it wouldn't have still been put on a security hold given the high amount. Plus, most wires charge fees so I went with a regular ACH transfer.

It kept earning interest the whole time

One cool thing about my high-yield savings account is that money starts accruing interest from the day you send it -- even if it's stuck in "hold" status for a while.

My savings account pays 4.00% APY right now, so $106,000 earns about $12 a day. Over three days in transit, that's roughly $35 I made while the cash was technically in limbo. Not big, but at least something.

That's the main reason I keep my cash in a high-yield account instead of checking. It grows a little while I decide what to do with it next.