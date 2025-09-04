I Moved My Savings From Wells Fargo to SoFi. I Could Earn an Extra $2,000 in the Next 3 Years

I kept my money in a Wells Fargo savings account for 15 years -- mostly because I thought it was a safe, smart move. That was until I realized I was earning next to nothing on my savings.

My Wells Fargo account was earning just 0.01% annual percentage yield (APY) -- giving me exactly $2 a year in interest on a $20,000 balance.

A few months ago, I moved my money to the SoFi Checking and Savings (Member FDIC) account. Now my money earns up to 3.80% APY. (Note that SoFi® currently has a limited-time offering of up to 4.50% APY on savings when certain terms are met, but I joined before this promotional rate took hold, so my savings are only eligible for the standard 3.80%.) If that rate holds, I'll earn $760 a year in interest -- or $2,280 over three years.

Here's how the math breaks down and why you might want to switch to SoFi®, too.

How the numbers stack up

With SoFi®'s non-promotional 3.80% APY for eligible members, my $20,000 in savings earns $760 every 12 months. Here's how that compares to Wells Fargo over three years: