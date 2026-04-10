I Opened a High-Yield Savings Account One Year Ago. Here's How Much I Actually Earned

In a few days, I'll be celebrating the one-year anniversary of my SoFi Checking and Savings account (Member FDIC) -- and the fact that I earned over $1,000 in that time, for moving my cash.

No, that's not a typo.

I used to save money with Wells Fargo, where I earned a measly 0.01% APY on my ~$30,000 in savings. Over the last year, I earned upwards of 3.00% APY -- and the difference has been massive.

Here's exactly what I earned with SoFi®, and why you should make the same move I did.

I earned more than $1,000 in 12 months

Like all high-yield savings accounts, your actual interest rate with SoFi® can change over time. Here's the history of my SoFi® savings APY over the past year:

April 2025 to November 2025: 3.80% APY (7 months)

3.80% APY (7 months) November 2025 to December 2025: 3.60% APY (1 month)

3.60% APY (1 month) December 2025 to April 2026: 3.30% APY (4 months)

Savings APYs generally vary with the Fed's benchmark interest rate. Even though there were a couple dips over the last year, I still got well over 3.00% APY in that span.

So now, the big question: How much did I actually earn? Let's break it down.

7 months of 3.80% APY on ~$30,000 = $659

1 month of 3.60% APY on ~$30,000 = $88

4 months of 3.30% APY on ~$30,000 = $326

Add it all up, and you're looking at $1,073 in earnings over one year, compared to exactly $3 a year with Wells Fargo. That's the power of picking the right savings account.