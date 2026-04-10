I Opened a High-Yield Savings Account One Year Ago. Here's How Much I Actually Earned
In a few days, I'll be celebrating the one-year anniversary of my SoFi Checking and Savings account (Member FDIC) -- and the fact that I earned over $1,000 in that time, for moving my cash.
No, that's not a typo.
I used to save money with Wells Fargo, where I earned a measly 0.01% APY on my ~$30,000 in savings. Over the last year, I earned upwards of 3.00% APY -- and the difference has been massive.
Here's exactly what I earned with SoFi®, and why you should make the same move I did.
I earned more than $1,000 in 12 months
Like all high-yield savings accounts, your actual interest rate with SoFi® can change over time. Here's the history of my SoFi® savings APY over the past year:
- April 2025 to November 2025: 3.80% APY (7 months)
- November 2025 to December 2025: 3.60% APY (1 month)
- December 2025 to April 2026: 3.30% APY (4 months)
Savings APYs generally vary with the Fed's benchmark interest rate. Even though there were a couple dips over the last year, I still got well over 3.00% APY in that span.
So now, the big question: How much did I actually earn? Let's break it down.
- 7 months of 3.80% APY on ~$30,000 = $659
- 1 month of 3.60% APY on ~$30,000 = $88
- 4 months of 3.30% APY on ~$30,000 = $326
Add it all up, and you're looking at $1,073 in earnings over one year, compared to exactly $3 a year with Wells Fargo. That's the power of picking the right savings account.
SoFi Checking and Savings
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Earn up to 4.00% Annual Percentage Yield (APY) on one SoFi Savings account with a 0.70% APY Boost (added to the 3.30% APY as of 3/31/26) for up to 6 months. Open your first SoFi Checking and Savings account and receive eligible direct deposits OR qualifying deposits of $5,000 every 31 days by 12/31/26. Rates are variable, subject to change. Terms apply at sofi.com/banking#2. SoFi Bank, N.A. Member FDIC.
- Competitive APY on both Savings and Checking
- No monthly account fee
- Welcome bonus up to $400 (direct deposit required)
- ATM access
- Unlimited number of external transfers (up to daily transaction limits)
- FDIC insured (up to $3M with opt-in to SoFi Insured Deposit Program)
- Early access to direct deposits
- Tools to help you track savings goals
- Combo account only; no stand-alone savings or checking
- Maximum Savings APY requires direct deposit
- No branch access; online only
- Overdraft protection requires monthly direct deposit minimum
For those who plan to set up direct deposit with their new account, we think SoFi Checking and Savings (Member FDIC) is hard to beat. Not only does this savings account offer a strong APY, but the linked checking account earns an above-average rate, too -- which is a rare perk. Plus, new customers earn a bonus of up to $400 with eligible direct deposit. Frankly, it's the kind of combo that could make it worthwhile to switch banking relationships.
Even smaller amounts can earn hundreds more
You might not have $30,000 in the bank, and that's fine -- but that doesn't mean you shouldn't open an HYSA.
Let's say you open one today, and conservatively assume an APY of 3.00%. Here's how much you can earn with different balance amounts:
|Balance
|Top HYSAs (3.00%)
|National Average Savings Rate (0.39%)
|$20,000
|$600
|$78
|$10,000
|$300
|$39
|$5,000
|$150
|$19.50
That's still a difference of hundreds of dollars, all for taking a half hour (or less) to move your cash.
Want to get started? Check out our full list of the best high-yield savings accounts available today.
Other reasons to save with SoFi®
Right now, SoFi® has a great welcome bonus for new users: Earn $50 or $400 and +0.70% Boost on Savings APY with direct deposit. Terms apply. That means you can earn up to 4.00% annual percentage yield (APY) for a limited time.
That's the best bonus I've seen in the last year of covering the bank -- so if you're on the fence, I'd say now is a great time to get on it.
There are some other good reasons to choose SoFi®, too. You'll get:
- Up to $50 in no-fee overdraft coverage
- Access to paychecks up to two days early
- No monthly fees or minimum deposits
It's my bank of choice for a reason. Plus, who knows -- depending on how APYs change, you could earn even more than I did in my first year.
Click here to read our full review of SoFi Checking and Savings (Member FDIC) to see if it's a fit for you today.
Our Research Expert
Motley Fool Stock DisclosuresWells Fargo is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.