I Review Bank Accounts for a Living. Here's the One I Recommend to Friends and Family

I spend a good chunk of my days writing about all sorts of savings accounts. But there's only one I actually use myself: the SoFi Checking and Savings (Member FDIC) account.

With a high annual percentage yield (APY) and new-member bonus, it's one of the best high-yield savings accounts (HYSAs) out there. It's the one I opened when I dumped Wells Fargo a few months ago, and it's the one I'm always recommending to friends and family.

Here's why I'm stumping for SoFi® -- plus two other great HYSAs I'd recommend.

Why I love SoFi®

Right now with SoFi®, you can earn up to 4.50% APY on your savings when you set up direct deposit. That's literally hundreds of times higher than Wells Fargo's standard APY of 0.01%.

Let's look at an example. I keep $20,000 in my SoFi® account, which means I could earn up to $821 in interest over a year. That number is calculated using the current APY boost at time of writing for the first six months, then the eligible member APY without the boost for the last six months. For simplicity's sake, this calculation assumes APYs don't change over the course of a year.

Compare that to the $2 a year I was getting with Wells Fargo, and there's no contest.

It's not all about the high APY, though. SoFi® also comes with:

Up to $50 in no-fee overdraft coverage when you set up direct deposit

Early payday (up to two days) with direct deposit

No account fees or minimum deposit requirements

FDIC insurance up to $250,000, just like traditional banks

I'm telling all my friends and family to move to SoFi® -- and I'm telling them to do it now, because of its great limited-time offer.

Limited-time offer: Earn up to $300 and +0.70% Boost on Savings APY with direct deposit. Terms apply. That means you'll get up to 4.50% APY on your cash for up to six months.

That's even better than the bonus I got when I joined. If you've been thinking about opening an account, now's definitely the time.

