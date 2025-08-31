I Review Bank Accounts for a Living. Here's Where I Actually Keep My Money

I've reviewed and written about all kinds of bank accounts, good and bad. But there's only one I use myself: the SoFi Checking and Savings (Member FDIC) account.

With a high APY, no monthly fees, and a fantastic new-member bonus, it's one of the best high-yield savings accounts (HYSAs) on the market. It's the one I opened when I decided to dump Wells Fargo a few months ago -- and so far, I have absolutely no regrets.

Here's why I picked SoFi®, plus a couple other savings accounts I'd recommend to anyone.

Why I love SoFi®

First of all, SoFi® comes with a sky-high APY. Right now, you can earn up to 3.80% annual percentage yield (APY) on savings and 0.50% APY on checking when you use direct deposit.

That's literally up to 380 times higher than Wells Fargo's 0.01% APY. For every $10,000 I keep in my SoFi® account, I earn $380 a year -- much better than the $1 I was getting with Wells Fargo.

I also love that SoFi® comes with:

Up to $50 in no-fee overdraft coverage when you set up direct deposit

Early payday (up to two days) with direct deposit

No account fees or minimum deposit requirements

FDIC insurance up to $250,000

Right now, take advantage of a limited-time offer: Earn up to $300 bonus with direct deposit. Plus, new customers earn an extra 0.70% APY on savings for up to 6 months with direct deposit (terms apply) -- that equals up to 4.50% APY!

That's the best welcome bonus I've ever seen from SoFi® -- so if you've been thinking about opening an account, now's the time to do so.

Want to earn a higher APY on your savings? Read our full review of SoFi Checking and Savings (Member FDIC) and open an account today.

Here's how easy it was to switch

I'd heard switching to SoFi® was simple, but it was even easier than I expected. It took me less than half an hour, and I did it from the comfort of my couch.

Here's what I did:

I opened a SoFi Checking and Savings (Member FDIC) account by giving SoFi® some basic info about me Moved my money from Wells Fargo to SoFi® Switched all automatic transfers, including direct deposit, to SoFi® Closed my Wells Fargo account by phone

That's it -- after that, I got a strong APY, access to early paychecks, no account fees, and more. It was that easy.

Two other great HYSAs

SoFi®'s my bank of choice, and the one I recommend to friends and family. But there are a handful of other strong options out there.

Barclays Tiered Savings

Barclays is a straightforward option with a slightly higher ongoing APY than SoFi®. Here's what you'll get:

3.90% APY on balances under $250,000

No account fees or minimum deposits

FDIC insurance up to $250,000

Barclays doesn't offer a checking account, which means you won't have immediate access to your cash. Still, I'd recommend Barclays Tiered Savings if you want a high APY without the bells and whistles.

Looking for simplified savings? Check out our full review of the Barclays Tiered Savings account now.

CIT Platinum Savings

CIT Platinum Savings is another great pick -- assuming you keep at least $5,000 in savings. Here's what you'll get:

4.00% APY for balances of $5,000 or more

FDIC insurance up to $250,000

If you want quick access to your cash, CIT also offers a checking account that you can open separately.

A 4.00% APY for balances of $5,000 or more is incredibly strong, and it applies as long as your balance doesn't drop below that amount. You'll also need at least $100 to open your account.

If you can hit those benchmarks, though, CIT offers a higher APY than SoFi® and Barclays, making it a perfect choice for savers with bigger balances.

Want to earn a top-tier APY on your savings? Read our full review of the CIT Platinum Savings account today.