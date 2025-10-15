I Review Bank Accounts for a Living. Here's Where I'd Put $10,000
I spend a lot of my time writing about all kinds of savings accounts -- good, bad, and in-between. But there's only one place I actually keep my cash: a SoFi Checking and Savings (Member FDIC) account.
With a super high annual percentage yield (APY) and valuable new-member bonus, it's one of the best high-yield savings accounts (HYSAs) out there. It's the one I opened when I got rid of Wells Fargo a few months ago, and it's the one I'm always recommending to friends and family.
Looking for a place to put your $10,000? Here's why I recommend SoFi® -- plus two other great HYSAs you can't go wrong with.
Why SoFi®'s the best
Right now with SoFi®, you can earn up to 4.50% APY on your savings for six months when you set up direct deposit. That's literally hundreds of times higher than the 0.01% APY I was getting with Wells Fargo.
Here's what that means: Let's say you put $10,000 in a SoFi® account today. If the current APY holds, you'd earn the boosted 4.50% APY for your first six months, then 3.80% APY thereafter. That comes out to about $411 in interest -- $223 for your first six months, then $188 in the next six months.
Compare that to the $1 a year you'd get with Wells Fargo, and there's no contest.
SoFi® offers more than just a high APY, though. You'll also get:
- Up to $50 in no-fee overdraft coverage when you set up direct deposit
- Early payday (up to two days) with direct deposit
- No account fees or minimum deposit requirements
- FDIC insurance up to $250,000, just like traditional banks
Want to supercharge your savings? Read our full review of SoFi Checking and Savings (Member FDIC) and open an account today.
SoFi Checking and Savings
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
- Competitive APY on both Savings and Checking
- No monthly account fee
- Welcome bonus up to $300 (direct deposit required)
- ATM access
- Unlimited number of external transfers (up to daily transaction limits)
- FDIC insured (up to $3M with opt-in to SoFi Insured Deposit Program)
- Early access to direct deposits
- Tools to help you track savings goals
- Combo account only; no stand-alone savings or checking
- Maximum Savings APY requires direct deposit
- No branch access; online only
- Overdraft protection requires monthly direct deposit minimum
For those who plan to set up direct deposit with their new account, we think SoFi Checking and Savings (Member FDIC) is hard to beat. Not only does this savings account offer a strong APY, but the linked checking account earns an above-average rate, too -- which is a rare perk. Plus, new customers earn a bonus of up to $300 with eligible direct deposit. Frankly, it's the kind of combo that could make it worthwhile to switch banking relationships.
Two other great HYSAs
Still not sold on SoFi®? Here are two other HYSAs I'd also recommend to anyone.
1. CIT Platinum Savings
CIT Platinum Savings comes with a super strong APY, too -- assuming you keep at least $5,000 in savings. Here's what you'll get:
- 3.85% APY on balances of $5,000 or more
- No account fees, with a minimum $100 deposit to open an account
- FDIC insurance up to $250,000
Plus, CIT offers a checking account you can open separately for easy access to your cash. If you can maintain a $5,000 balance, you'll unlock one of the highest APYs out there. It's a simple, high-earning savings option.
Looking to earn 3.85% APY on your savings? Read our full review of the CIT Platinum Savings account today.
CIT Platinum Savings
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
- Competitive APY
- No account opening or maintenance fees
- Unlimited number of external transfers (up to daily transaction limits)
- FDIC insured
- Interest compounds daily so your money can grow a bit faster
- Balance requirement for maximum APY
- No branch access; online only
CIT Platinum Savings is a no-frills high-interest savings account that offers one of the highest APYs we've found available today -- as long as you can maintain a $5,000 minimum balance. Plus, customers can make an unlimited number of transfers and withdrawals each month (many savings accounts have monthly limits). And right now, you can also score a cash bonus of up to $300 when you open a new account with promo code PS2025 and fund it within 30 days. Terms apply.
Platinum Savings is a tiered interest rate account. Interest is paid on the entire account balance based on the interest rate and APY in effect that day for the balance tier associated with the end-of-day account balance. *APYs — Annual Percentage Yields are accurate as of September 23, 2025: 0.25% APY on balances of $0.01 to $4,999.99; 3.85% APY on balances of $5,000.00 or more. Interest Rates for the Platinum Savings account are variable and may change at any time without notice. The minimum to open a Platinum Savings account is $100.
Based on comparison to the national average Annual Percentage Yield (APY) on savings accounts as published in the FDIC National Rates and Rate Caps, accurate as of September 15, 2025.
For complete list of account details and fees, see our Personal Account disclosures.
2. Barclays Tiered Savings
Barclays is another simple, high-earning option. Here's what you'll get:
- 3.90% APY on all balances under $250,000
- No account fees or minimum deposits
- FDIC insurance up to $250,000
Barclays doesn't have the bells and whistles of something like SoFi®. It also doesn't offer a checking account, which means you won't have immediate access to your cash.
But if you're set on getting a competitive APY without any hoops to jump through, it's another can't-go-wrong choice.
Ready for simplified savings? Check out our full review of the Barclays Tiered Savings account now.
Barclays Tiered Savings
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
- Competitive APY
- No monthly account fee
- Unlimited number of external transfers (up to daily transaction limits)
- FDIC insured
- No minimum deposit to open an account
- Balance requirement for maximum APY
- No ATM access
- No wire transfers (inbound or outbound)
- No branch access; online only
Barclays Tiered Savings rewards savers with a tiered APY structure, offering higher rates as your balance grows. No monthly fees and no minimum balance to open mean it's accessible to everyone, while unlimited transfers and withdrawals let you manage your savings your way. And now, you can take advantage of a special offer $200 bonus on top of your savings growth when you open a new account and deposit $30,000 or more. Offer ends Dec. 31, 2025. Terms apply.
Our Research Expert