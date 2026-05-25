I Spent 2 Hours Working From a Capital One Café -- Here's What It's Actually Like Inside
You might have walked past a Capital One Café and wondered what's actually going on in there. Is it a bank? A coffee shop? A workspace?
The answer is yes -- to all of it.
I live in Los Angeles and I spotted a Capital One Café in Santa Monica a while back. I've always been curious what it's like so I made time this week to go check it out. Here's what I found.
The basics: coffee, wifi, chill vibes
Capital One Cafés are like a hybrid coffee shop/casual banking lounge. There are more than 60 locations across the U.S., mostly concentrated in major metro areas like New York, Boston, D.C., Chicago, L.A., and Dallas.
These cafés aren't just for customers -- anyone can stroll in, order a coffee, grab a seat, and use the wifi.
I got to the Santa Monica location about 12 p.m. on a Tuesday, and it was actually pretty empty inside. Sadly, there's no free coffee for Capital One customers, but cardholders do get 50% off all handcrafted drinks when paying with their card. My vanilla latte was still $3.88 after the 50% discount (yeah, LA coffee prices).
The "banking" side didn't look anything like a traditional bank lobby. It's more like a few standing tables, some private meeting rooms and spaces, and two to three ambassadors standing by to help with Capital One related stuff.
Booking a workspace "nook" was easy
Anyone can work from a Capital One Café, but only Capital One customers can reserve special rooms called "nooks."
It's super easy. I reserved one through the Capital One app the morning I was planning to go -- availability was no issue for that day so I booked a 120-minute slot.
The nooks are like small glass-door rooms with a mini couch, a worktable, chairs, and outlets -- basically a private tiny conference room that fits one to three people. I took a couple Zoom calls inside and it was perfect for a quiet and private workspace.
I also saw two larger community rooms that are basically like full conference rooms, with wall-mounted TVs and bigger tables. If you needed to meet a client somewhere quiet and central, you could absolutely pull it off here.
The Ambassadors aren't trying to sell you anything
When I first walked in the café, I was greeted by one of the Ambassadors at the Santa Monica location. A young guy named Leif. He was very polite, casual, not salesy or pushy at all -- he just asked if I was there to get a coffee or if I needed to chat.
I'm a big fan of Capital One anyway and write about banks for a living, so we ended up chatting for a while. Leif told me that most customers who come in are there to chat about their checking or savings account and maybe withdraw some cash. He said their Capital One 360 Performance Savings account is a hot topic right now -- and I agreed. Capital One actually just won Motley Fool Money's Best Overall Bank of 2026 award.
Capital One 360 Performance Savings
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
- Competitive APY
- No monthly account fee
- Comfort of a well-known brand and reputation
- Branch access (if you live near one)
- 24/7 customer support
- FDIC insured
- No ATM access
Capital One 360 Performance Savings checks all the boxes we look for in a high-yield savings account. It even offers branch locations and Capital One Cafes where customers can seek in-person support (if you live near one). This makes it a great fit when you want to reap the rewards of online banking but aren't quite ready to cut ties with brick-and-mortar banks.
What else you can do there
I mostly just used the café for the workspace and coffee, but I learned there's a lot more they offer there:
- Free Money & Life workshops -- You can browse the local events and promotions for your nearest café. It might offer financial coaching, budgeting sessions, or even one-on-one mentoring.
- Fee-free ATMs for Capital One checking customers with a debit card.
- Real food menu -- Verve coffee, plus breakfast, lunch, and snacks.
- Extended and weekend hours -- most Capital One Cafés stay open later than traditional bank branches, which is nice.
Nothing groundbreaking on its own, but stacked together it's a pretty solid little ecosystem.
I'll be going back for sure
Most big banks are shutting down branches. And if you do walk inside a traditional branch it's like a ghost town.
Capital One seems to be leaning the other way -- but reimagining what a bank branch actually is. The café model is way less awkward. No velvet ropes, slow lines, or salespeople who immediately try to refinance your mortgage. You're just hanging out, working, drinking coffee. This is the type of bank I actually want in my life.
Since it costs me nothing to go back and book a room, I'll definitely be back there at some point.
If you live in a city with a Capital One Café and you've never poked your head in, I'd recommend checking it out. The vibe is good -- quiet, clean, well-designed, friendly staff, good coffee, and free workspace whether you bank with Capital One or not. Bathrooms are clean too, which in downtown Santa Monica is its own win.
And if you're still earning pennies on the cash sitting in your savings account, this is the part where I'd nudge you to take a look at the Capital One 360 Performance Savings account. It's paying 3.10% APY right now with no monthly fees and no minimums. On $10,000, that's around $310 a year for doing nothing. Way better than the 0.01% most big banks still pay.
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Motley Fool Stock DisclosuresJoel O'Leary has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Capital One Financial. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.