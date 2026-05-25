I Spent 2 Hours Working From a Capital One Café -- Here's What It's Actually Like Inside

These cafés aren't just for customers -- anyone can stroll in, order a coffee, grab a seat, and use the wifi.

Capital One Cafés are like a hybrid coffee shop/casual banking lounge. There are more than 60 locations across the U.S., mostly concentrated in major metro areas like New York, Boston, D.C., Chicago, L.A., and Dallas.

I live in Los Angeles and I spotted a Capital One Café in Santa Monica a while back. I've always been curious what it's like so I made time this week to go check it out. Here's what I found.

The answer is yes -- to all of it.

You might have walked past a Capital One Café and wondered what's actually going on in there. Is it a bank? A coffee shop? A workspace?

I got to the Santa Monica location about 12 p.m. on a Tuesday, and it was actually pretty empty inside. Sadly, there's no free coffee for Capital One customers, but cardholders do get 50% off all handcrafted drinks when paying with their card. My vanilla latte was still $3.88 after the 50% discount (yeah, LA coffee prices).

The "banking" side didn't look anything like a traditional bank lobby. It's more like a few standing tables, some private meeting rooms and spaces, and two to three ambassadors standing by to help with Capital One related stuff.

Booking a workspace "nook" was easy

Anyone can work from a Capital One Café, but only Capital One customers can reserve special rooms called "nooks."

It's super easy. I reserved one through the Capital One app the morning I was planning to go -- availability was no issue for that day so I booked a 120-minute slot.

The nooks are like small glass-door rooms with a mini couch, a worktable, chairs, and outlets -- basically a private tiny conference room that fits one to three people. I took a couple Zoom calls inside and it was perfect for a quiet and private workspace.

I also saw two larger community rooms that are basically like full conference rooms, with wall-mounted TVs and bigger tables. If you needed to meet a client somewhere quiet and central, you could absolutely pull it off here.

The Ambassadors aren't trying to sell you anything

When I first walked in the café, I was greeted by one of the Ambassadors at the Santa Monica location. A young guy named Leif. He was very polite, casual, not salesy or pushy at all -- he just asked if I was there to get a coffee or if I needed to chat.

I'm a big fan of Capital One anyway and write about banks for a living, so we ended up chatting for a while. Leif told me that most customers who come in are there to chat about their checking or savings account and maybe withdraw some cash. He said their Capital One 360 Performance Savings account is a hot topic right now -- and I agreed. Capital One actually just won Motley Fool Money's Best Overall Bank of 2026 award.