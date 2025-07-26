I Went From Earning $1 a Year in Interest to $380 -- Here's How
For more than 15 years, I kept virtually all my cash in a traditional Wells Fargo savings account. It was easy. It was familiar. It felt safe. But that convenience came at a cost.
My account was earning a measly 0.01% annual percentage yield (APY) -- much lower than even the national average savings rate of 0.38% APY, according to the Federal Reserve.
A few months ago, though, I made the switch to a SoFi Checking and Savings (Member FDIC) account, which earns up to 3.80% APY -- literally 380 times more than I was getting before. It was one of the simplest, smartest financial decisions I ever made.
Here's how I did it -- and how you can do the same.
How I signed up and earned an easy $300
Signing up for SoFi® took less than half an hour -- I did it in between NBA playoff games. I quickly opened a high-yield SoFi Checking and Savings (Member FDIC) account online, with no paperwork or branch visits required. I didn't even have to leave my couch.
The best part? I also earned a $300 sign-up bonus just for setting up direct deposit. All you have to do is:
- Open a new SoFi Checking and Savings (Member FDIC) account
- Set up qualifying direct deposits
- Direct deposit $5,000 or more within 25 days of your first deposit to get $300
- Deposit $1,000 to $4,999 for a smaller bonus of $50
Even without the bonus, I would've made the switch. But that extra $300 definitely made it easier to pull the trigger.
Want to join me and earn a quick $300 bonus with qualifying direct deposits? Open a SoFi Checking and Savings (Member FDIC) account today.
My money is earning 380x more
Here's the real game-changer: SoFi® pays up up to 3.80% APY on savings when you set up direct deposit -- again, 380 times more than Wells Fargo's 0.01% APY. That means with about $10,000 in my account, I'm earning $380 in interest a year -- compared to the measly $1 I was earning before.
I moved over my emergency fund and have been using my account for all kinds of short-term goals, like vacation savings and car repairs.
I also love how SoFi® charges no monthly maintenance fees, no overdraft fees, and has no minimum balance requirements. Everything's managed through a clean, easy-to-use app, with instant transfers between checking and savings.
In short, it feels like a modern banking experience -- something I definitely didn't have before.
Join me in making the switch today
Switching to a high-yield savings account was one of the easiest financial decisions I've ever made, and it's already paying off. I'm now earning 380 times more on my savings, and the $300 bonus was just the icing on the cake.
Making the move took me less than 30 minutes, and it's made a big difference in how I manage my money. I can't recommend it highly enough.
Ready to earn up to 3.80% APY? Open a SoFi Checking and Savings (Member FDIC) account today.
