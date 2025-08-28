I Write About APYs for a Living. Here's How I Earned $798 in Interest Last Year

Most people scroll right past APYs when they see them. After all, what's the difference between 0.01% and 4.00%? They're both just tiny percentages.

But when you do the math in dollars, it hits differently. It's the difference between earning $1 or $400 on the same $10,000. That gap is massive.

I know this because I track APYs and write about banks for a living. I keep my savings in the highest-yield account I can find -- and last year, it paid me $798 in interest. This year, I'm on track to top $1,000.

Here's what you need to know about APYs and how they can boost your savings.

What APY really means

APY stands for annual percentage yield. It's the official way banks show how much interest you'll earn on deposits over a year, factoring in compounding (that's when your interest earns interest, too).

For example, if you put $10,000 in a bank that pays 0.01% APY (what many big banks offer for checking or savings accounts), you'd earn one single dollar after 12 months.

Meanwhile, at 4.00% APY, the same $10,000 earns about $400 in a year.

That's why APY matters with your savings account. It's the difference between a free coffee and a free vacation.

Top APYs right now and how much you can earn

Banks adjust APYs all the time based on Federal Reserve policy, internal goals, and a bunch of other economic factors.

Right now, a good rate is around 3.80%-4.00% APY for high-yield savings accounts (HYSAs). Some banks go a little higher, offering promos for new customers or incentives for setting up direct deposit.

Here's a quick snapshot of what you could earn with different balances in an account yielding 4.00% APY after one year: