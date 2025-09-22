I Write About CDs for a Living. These Are the 3 I'd Recommend to Friends and Family
The Fed just made its first rate cut of 2025. And if the economic signals keep trending the way they are, more cuts could follow in the coming months.
That's great news for borrowers. But not so great if you're a cash saver trying to earn decent interest.
My team and I monitor APYs across certificates of deposit (CDs) every week. Here are three top options right now for anyone looking to lock in a 4.00%+ APY while they're still around.
1. Synchrony Online CD: 15 Months, 4.25% APY
Synchrony Bank has consistently offered some of the best CD rates on the market. Right now its 15-month option is a standout.
- APY: 4.25%
- Term: 15 Months
- Minimum deposit: $0
- FDIC insured: Yes
What I like about this CD is the sweet spot on the timeline. 15 Months is long enough to get a strong return, but short enough to avoid locking your money up for years.
Synchrony Bank doesn't require a minimum deposit to open, which makes this an easy option for anyone just starting to build a CD ladder or stash some extra cash outside of a high-yield savings account.
Bonus tip: If you're looking to lock in for as long as possible, Synchrony Bank also offers a stellar 4.15% APY on its 5 Yr. CD.
2. LendingClub CD: 8 Months, 4.45% APY
This is one of the highest-yielding short-term CDs available right now. It's especially appealing if you're looking for a place to park cash until mid-2026.
- APY: 4.45%
- Term: 8 Months
- Minimum deposit: $500
- FDIC insured: Yes
The 8 Mo. term gives you a better yield than most high-yield savings accounts and no market volatility. It's perfect for someone saving for an upcoming purchase, or building the short rung of a CD ladder.
The minimum deposit is higher than other CDs, but shouldn't be of concern to most people. LendingClub also offers a very high APY on its LendingClub LevelUp Savings account. Read our full review here to see if it's a good fit for you.
3. Barclays Online CD: 1 Year, 4.00% APY
I'm a big fan of Barclays. It brings consistency and name recognition, and its 1 Yr. CD is a solid middle-ground option.
- APY: 4.00%
- Term: 1 Year
- Minimum deposit: $0
- FDIC insured: Yes
If you're not sure whether you'll need the money in the next year, but still want a high yield with a defined maturity date, this one is a great fit. No minimum makes it flexible, and Barclays has a solid track record as a digital savings leader.
Building a CD ladder with all three options
If you're like most people, your biggest hesitation with CDs is not having access to your funds if you need them in a pinch. That's where a CD ladder comes in handy.
CD ladders spread your cash across multiple maturities, giving you access to funds on a rolling basis while still earning high yields.
Here's what a ladder strategy might look like, depositing $10,000 into each of the three CDs I mentioned above:
|Option
|Term
|APY
|Interest earned
|LendingClub CD
|8 Months
|4.45%
|$295
|Barclays Online CD
|1 Year
|4.00%
|$400
|Synchrony Online CD
|15 Months
|4.25%
|$534
By depositing $10,000 into each, you'd have access to a third of your cash every few months, while still locking in today's top returns.
And yes, you'd be managing across multiple banks. But with online banking and ACH transfers these days, that's hardly a hassle. Personally, I think it's a small tradeoff for the boosted yield.
Lock in top rates while you can
We may look back on this year as the last great moment for 4.00%+ CD rates.
If you've got extra savings just sitting in a bank account earning pennies, now is the time to act. Especially for cash you know you won't need in the next 6-18 months.
Lock in 4.00%+ APYs while they last. Compare the top CD rates available here.
