I Write About CDs for a Living. These Are the 3 I'd Recommend to Friends and Family

Published on Sept. 22, 2025

Joel O'Leary

By: Joel O'Leary

Full-Time Personal Finance Writer

Many or all of the products here are from our partners that compensate us. It’s how we make money. But our editorial integrity ensures that our product ratings are not influenced by compensation. APY = Annual Percentage Yield.

The Fed just made its first rate cut of 2025. And if the economic signals keep trending the way they are, more cuts could follow in the coming months.

That's great news for borrowers. But not so great if you're a cash saver trying to earn decent interest.

My team and I monitor APYs across certificates of deposit (CDs) every week. Here are three top options right now for anyone looking to lock in a 4.00%+ APY while they're still around.

1. Synchrony Online CD: 15 Months, 4.25% APY

Synchrony Bank has consistently offered some of the best CD rates on the market. Right now its 15-month option is a standout.

  • APY: 4.25%
  • Term: 15 Months
  • Minimum deposit: $0
  • FDIC insured: Yes

What I like about this CD is the sweet spot on the timeline. 15 Months is long enough to get a strong return, but short enough to avoid locking your money up for years.

Synchrony Bank doesn't require a minimum deposit to open, which makes this an easy option for anyone just starting to build a CD ladder or stash some extra cash outside of a high-yield savings account.

Bonus tip: If you're looking to lock in for as long as possible, Synchrony Bank also offers a stellar 4.15% APY on its 5 Yr. CD.

Rates as of Sept. 11, 2025
Synchrony Online CD

Synchrony Online CD

Member FDIC.
APY:
4.25%
Term:
15 Months
Min. Deposit:
$0
Open Account for

On Synchrony Bank's Secure Website.

Synchrony Online CD

Synchrony Online CD

Member FDIC.
APY:
4.15%
Term:
5 Year
Min. Deposit:
$0
Open Account for Synchrony Online CD

On Synchrony Bank's Secure Website.

2. LendingClub CD: 8 Months, 4.45% APY

This is one of the highest-yielding short-term CDs available right now. It's especially appealing if you're looking for a place to park cash until mid-2026.

  • APY: 4.45%
  • Term: 8 Months
  • Minimum deposit: $500
  • FDIC insured: Yes

The 8 Mo. term gives you a better yield than most high-yield savings accounts and no market volatility. It's perfect for someone saving for an upcoming purchase, or building the short rung of a CD ladder.

The minimum deposit is higher than other CDs, but shouldn't be of concern to most people. LendingClub also offers a very high APY on its LendingClub LevelUp Savings account. Read our full review here to see if it's a good fit for you.

Rates as of Sept. 11, 2025
LendingClub CD

LendingClub CD

Member FDIC.
APY:
4.45%
Term:
8 Months
Min. Deposit:
$500
Open Account for

On LendingClub's Secure Website.

3. Barclays Online CD: 1 Year, 4.00% APY

I'm a big fan of Barclays. It brings consistency and name recognition, and its 1 Yr. CD is a solid middle-ground option.

  • APY: 4.00%
  • Term: 1 Year
  • Minimum deposit: $0
  • FDIC insured: Yes

If you're not sure whether you'll need the money in the next year, but still want a high yield with a defined maturity date, this one is a great fit. No minimum makes it flexible, and Barclays has a solid track record as a digital savings leader.

Rates as of Sept. 11, 2025
Barclays Online CD

Barclays Online CD

Member FDIC.
APY:
4.00%
Term:
1 Year
Min. Deposit:
$0
Open Account for Barclays Online CD

On Barclays' Secure Website.

Building a CD ladder with all three options

If you're like most people, your biggest hesitation with CDs is not having access to your funds if you need them in a pinch. That's where a CD ladder comes in handy.

CD ladders spread your cash across multiple maturities, giving you access to funds on a rolling basis while still earning high yields.

Here's what a ladder strategy might look like, depositing $10,000 into each of the three CDs I mentioned above:

Option Term APY Interest earned
LendingClub CD 8 Months 4.45% $295
Barclays Online CD 1 Year 4.00% $400
Synchrony Online CD 15 Months 4.25% $534
Data source: Author's calculations. For calculation purposes, rates in the table are accurate at time of writing, but subject to change at issuer's discretion.

By depositing $10,000 into each, you'd have access to a third of your cash every few months, while still locking in today's top returns.

And yes, you'd be managing across multiple banks. But with online banking and ACH transfers these days, that's hardly a hassle. Personally, I think it's a small tradeoff for the boosted yield.

Lock in top rates while you can

We may look back on this year as the last great moment for 4.00%+ CD rates.

If you've got extra savings just sitting in a bank account earning pennies, now is the time to act. Especially for cash you know you won't need in the next 6-18 months.

Lock in 4.00%+ APYs while they last. Compare the top CD rates available here.

Our Research Expert

Joel O'Leary
Joel O'Leary icon-button-linkedin-2x

Joel is a full-time Personal Finance Writer at Motley Fool Money, known for his clear, approachable voice on topics like credit cards, savings hacks, and side hustles. He’s been writing about money since 2018 and previously managed editorial content for the How To Money podcast.