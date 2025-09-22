I Write About CDs for a Living. These Are the 3 I'd Recommend to Friends and Family

The Fed just made its first rate cut of 2025. And if the economic signals keep trending the way they are, more cuts could follow in the coming months.

That's great news for borrowers. But not so great if you're a cash saver trying to earn decent interest.

My team and I monitor APYs across certificates of deposit (CDs) every week. Here are three top options right now for anyone looking to lock in a 4.00%+ APY while they're still around.

1. Synchrony Online CD: 15 Months, 4.25% APY

Synchrony Bank has consistently offered some of the best CD rates on the market. Right now its 15-month option is a standout.

APY : 4.25%

: 4.25% Term : 15 Months

: 15 Months Minimum deposit : $0

: $0 FDIC insured: Yes

What I like about this CD is the sweet spot on the timeline. 15 Months is long enough to get a strong return, but short enough to avoid locking your money up for years.

Synchrony Bank doesn't require a minimum deposit to open, which makes this an easy option for anyone just starting to build a CD ladder or stash some extra cash outside of a high-yield savings account.

Bonus tip: If you're looking to lock in for as long as possible, Synchrony Bank also offers a stellar 4.15% APY on its 5 Yr. CD.