I Write About Savings Accounts for a Living. Here's Why I Hate Bank of America

I've written about dozens of savings accounts for Motley Fool Money -- and Bank of America Advantage Savings is easily one of the worst.

With Bank of America, most people are earning just 0.01% APY on their savings. That means for every $10,000 you keep in your account, you're getting just $1 a year in interest.

Meanwhile, top high-yield savings accounts (HYSAs) are offering APYs around 3.80%. That's literally hundreds of times more than what Bank of America offers.

Here's what to know, and how you can switch today.

Your Bank of America account isn't doing you any favors

Most people earn 0.01% APY with their Bank of America Advantage Savings account. But even if you're a top-tier Bank of America member, your account isn't making you much richer.

That's because Bank of America's top savings tier, Diamond Honors, earns just 0.04% APY -- 10 times lower than the national average savings APY of 0.40%.

The worst part? It requires a daily account balance of $1 million. Most people won't even come close to earning it.

Here's how much more you could be making with a top HYSA, compared to Bank of America's standard rate: