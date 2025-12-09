If a Recession Hits in 2026, How Much Cash Should You Have on Hand?

Rising layoffs, AI disruption, and an economy that feels like it's tiptoeing on bubble wrap… Nobody knows for sure if a 2026 recession will officially happen -- but if it does, job loss and income disruption could hit fast.

That's why now's a great time to check your emergency plan and make sure you've got enough cash to ride out the storm.

Personally, I keep about $25,000 in a high-yield savings account earning a top APY. If I lost my income tomorrow, that money would cover my family's rent, bills, groceries, and day-to-day life for a few months. It's my "break glass in case of emergency" fund -- and in a recession, having that kind of buffer can be a game-changer.

Why a six-month buffer is a solid recession safety net

If you lost your job today, how long would it take to find another one?

In a healthy job market, maybe it would take a few weeks. But in a recession, it could take months -- especially if you're in a sector facing major cuts, hiring freezes, or AI replacement.

During the 2008 financial crisis, the median unemployment period stretched to 25.2 weeks, or nearly six months, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. And when work is scarce, even gig jobs can dry up.

That's why personal finance expert Robert Brokamp recommends aiming higher: