If Your $10,000 Took a 12-Month Nap in a CD, Here's What It'd Wake Up As

Let's say you tucked $10,000 into a safe, interest-earning account, let it nap for a year, and didn't touch it. With a 12-month certificate of deposit (CD) paying 4.05% APY, that sleepy little pile of cash would grow to $10,405 -- risk-free, no drama, no stock market swings, no impulse shopping detours. Not bad for letting your money chill for a year. Especially when the national average savings account rate is 0.40%, which would only make you about $40 interest over the same period. How much $10,000 earns in a 12-month CD The beauty of a CD is knowing exactly what you're going to earn. No surprises or rate changes -- just guaranteed growth. Here's how $10,000 would perform in a 12-month CD at a few of today's top APYs:

APY Interest Earned 3.85% $385 3.95% $395 4.05% $405 Data source: Author's calculations.

Not bad for letting your money chill in a safe place for a year. Sure, the difference between 3.85% and 4.05% might seem small -- but any money is good money. And when you're working with higher balances or multiple CDs, those extra dollars start to stack up. That's why it pays (literally) to shop around.

One top bank offering great CD rates across a variety of term lengths is Discover® Bank. If you're looking for a no-fuss, no-fee option from a trusted name, read our review to learn if it's a good fit for you. Rates as of Nov. 18, 2025 Discover® Bank CD Member FDIC. APY: 4.05% Term: 1 Year Min. Deposit: $0 Open Account for On Discover Bank's Secure Website.