If You're Saving $15,000 With Wells Fargo, You Could Be Making $500 More a Year
It's 2025, and there are still millions of people saving with big banks like Wells Fargo. That means there are millions of people earning 0.01% APY on their cash -- next to nothing.
Luckily, there's a better way to save. Right now, top high-yield savings accounts (HYSAs) are offering 3.80% APY or higher, meaning $15,000 in savings could net you $570 a year in interest.
Here's how much more you could make by dumping Wells Fargo.
Hundreds more a year for one simple switch
Depending on how much you keep in savings, an HYSA can earn you hundreds more dollars a year in interest. Compare that to what you get with Wells Fargo, and the choice is clear:
|Balance
|HYSA Earnings (3.80%)
|Wells Fargo Earnings (0.01%)
|$15,000
|$570
|$1.50
|$10,000
|$380
|$1
|$5,000
|$190
|$0.50
I opened a SoFi Checking and Savings (Member FDIC) account a few months ago, then moved my cash and instantly started earning up to 4.50% APY.
Right now, there's also a great new-member offer to take advantage of.
Want to land this bonus now? Read our full review of SoFi Checking and Savings (Member FDIC) and open an account today.
For those who plan to set up direct deposit with their new account, we think SoFi Checking and Savings (Member FDIC) is hard to beat. Not only does this savings account offer a strong APY, but the linked checking account earns an above-average rate, too -- which is a rare perk. Plus, new customers earn a bonus of up to $300 with eligible direct deposit. Frankly, it's the kind of combo that could make it worthwhile to switch banking relationships.
What I keep in my HYSA -- and what I don't
My HYSA's perfect for all sorts of savings goals, but it's not where I keep all my cash. Here's how I divvy it up:
What I use my HYSA for:
- Emergency fund: Cash I can access quickly for unexpected expenses.
- Short-term savings: Vacations, home improvements, other big upcoming purchases.
- Any other in-between cash: Any money you're not planning on either 1) investing long-term or 2) spending soon.
What I don't use my HYSA for:
- Long-term investing: When it comes to saving for retirement, for example, an IRA is a much better fit.
- Everyday spending: My daily expenses are easier to manage with a checking account.
In short, an HYSA isn't great for long-term investing or short-term spending -- but for everything else, it's a perfect in-between place for your cash.
A simple change that can earn you thousands
Opening an HYSA is quick and easy, too -- it took me less than half an hour. Here's what to do:
- Find the right account for you. Look for one with a high APY, no account fees, and FDIC insurance up to $250,000.
- Open your new account. You'll just need to provide some basic info.
- Transfer your savings. Move your cash to your HYSA to start earning more immediately.
- Update automatic transfers. Move any automatic deposits and withdrawals to your new account.
Then, an optional step: Close your old account if you don't have any use for it. Once you switch, your savings will automatically start racking up interest. It's that simple.
Our Research Expert