I'm Building a $50,000 'Reverse' CD Ladder to Buy a Rental Property -- Here's How

This month marks 10 years since my wife and I bought our first rental property -- a humble little duplex that changed the trajectory of our financial lives.

Since then, we've slowly and intentionally grown our real estate portfolio. Rental income plays a big role in our plan to retire early. And now, we're saving up for our next property, with a purchase date likely in 2027.

We estimate we'll need around $50,000 for a down payment. And instead of parking that cash in a low-interest savings account, we're doing something a little different. We're building a reverse CD ladder.

What's a reverse CD ladder?

Most CD ladders are designed to give you rolling access to your money over time -- like one CD maturing each month or year.

But with a reverse CD ladder, you buy multiple CDs that all mature at the same time.

The plan is simple. As we build our savings, we periodically lock portions of it into CDs that all end around mid-2027. This is the target date for our next property purchase.

This way, we keep earning great interest along the way, and when the time comes to buy, every dollar (plus interest) becomes available.