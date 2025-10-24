I'm Lazy With My Savings. Here's How I Still Rack Up $760 a Year in Interest

I'm a creature of habit -- if I don't have to leave home to do something, I probably won't. So I love how when it came time to change bank accounts, I didn't even have to step outside to do it.

For 15 years, I kept my savings with Wells Fargo, which means I was earning just 0.01% annual percentage yield (APY) on my money. But a few months ago I fired up my laptop, opened a SoFi Checking and Savings (Member FDIC) account, and started earning its standard 3.80% APY.

It took me less than half an hour -- and now I'm earning $760 a year in interest on my $20,000 balance. Here's how easy it is for you to do the same.

30 minutes of work to earn hundreds more a year

With SoFi®, I'm getting an APY that's literally 380 times higher than Wells Fargo's. Here's how much more I'd make with different balance amounts: