I'm Lazy With My Savings. Here's How I Still Rack Up $760 a Year in Interest

Published on Oct. 24, 2025

Ryan Wilcox

By: Ryan Wilcox

Full-Time Personal Finance Writer

Many or all of the products here are from our partners that compensate us. It's how we make money. But our editorial integrity ensures that our product ratings are not influenced by compensation.

I'm a creature of habit -- if I don't have to leave home to do something, I probably won't. So I love how when it came time to change bank accounts, I didn't even have to step outside to do it.

For 15 years, I kept my savings with Wells Fargo, which means I was earning just 0.01% annual percentage yield (APY) on my money. But a few months ago I fired up my laptop, opened a SoFi Checking and Savings (Member FDIC) account, and started earning its standard 3.80% APY.

It took me less than half an hour -- and now I'm earning $760 a year in interest on my $20,000 balance. Here's how easy it is for you to do the same.

30 minutes of work to earn hundreds more a year

With SoFi®, I'm getting an APY that's literally 380 times higher than Wells Fargo's. Here's how much more I'd make with different balance amounts:

Balance SoFi® Earnings (3.80% standard rate) Wells Fargo Earnings (0.01%)
$20,000 $760 $2
$10,000 $380 $1
$5,000 $190 $0.50
Data source: Author's calculations. Rates are accurate as of Oct. 22, 2025, but are subject to change at any time.

As you can see, switching was an easy decision. And even if interest rates fall as expected, the difference will still be insane.

I also love how SoFi® comes with:

  • No-fee overdraft coverage up to $50 with direct deposit
  • Access to paychecks up to two days early with direct deposit
  • No account fees or minimum deposit requirements
  • FDIC insurance up to $250,000, just like Wells Fargo

Right now you can earn even more on your savings, thanks to SoFi®'s limited-time bonus: Earn up to $300 and +0.70% Boost on Savings APY with direct deposit. Terms apply. That means you could earn a total of up to 4.50% APY on your money.

Ready to earn hundreds more on your savings? Read our full review of SoFi Checking and Savings (Member FDIC) to open an account today.

An easy switch, no matter how lazy you are

Even the most dedicated couch potatoes can take the time to open a high-yield savings account (HYSA). Like I said, it took me less than half an hour to open my SoFi® account -- and I did it all online, from my couch while watching TV.

Here's how to open an HYSA today:

  1. Compare top options. Look for ones with a high APY and no fees.
  2. Apply online. Applications are usually a breeze.
  3. Transfer your funds to your new account.
  4. Move direct deposits and other automatic transfers to your new account, too.

After that, you might even close your old account if it no longer has a purpose. That was the final step for me -- but it was a satisfying one.

If you want a lazy-proof way to earn more on your savings, I can't recommend HYSAs highly enough.

Want to start maximizing your savings earnings today? See our full list of the best high-yield savings accounts available now.

Ryan Wilcox
Ryan Wilcox is a full-time Personal Finance Writer at Motley Fool Money, covering credit cards, bank accounts, investing, auto insurance, and other personal finance topics. Ryan has been writing about credit cards and savings since 2022.