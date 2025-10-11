I'm Sick and Tired of Overdraft Fees. Here Are the 3 Best Banks Without Them

I don't know about you, but I hate the fact that banks are still charging overdraft fees in 2025.

According to Motley Fool Money research, 11% of Americans paid an overdraft fee last year. That's billions of dollars going to banks for "covering" people who overcharge their accounts.

The good news, though, is that overdraft fees are entirely avoidable -- because there are a handful of banks that don't charge them at all. Here are three of my favorites.

1. SoFi®

There are a handful of great bank accounts I regularly write about. But there's only one I actually use myself: SoFi Checking and Savings (Member FDIC).

With SoFi®, you'll get up to $50 in no-fee overdraft coverage with direct deposit. That means they'll let you "borrow" up to $50 if you overcharge your account, then deduct it from your next deposit. You'll just have to make at least $1,000 a month in direct deposits to qualify.

You'll also get overdraft protection, which automatically pulls money from your savings account if you spend more than what's in your checking account.

That's not all that SoFi® offers, though. You'll also enjoy:

Annual percentage yield (APY) of up to 4.50% on savings with direct deposit

Access to paychecks up to two days early with direct deposit

No account fees or minimum deposit requirements

For no overdraft fees and a lot more, SoFi® is a great pick.

