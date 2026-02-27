I'm Slowly Moving Money Out of My High-Yield Savings Account. Here's Why.

For the past two years, high-yield savings accounts have been an easy win. You park your cash, earn around 4.00% APY, and don't touch it.

But high-yield savings rates are variable, which means temporary, and that's why I'm starting to move a portion of my cash into CDs.

Not all of it. Just enough to lock in today's rates before they slide more.

The quiet difference between variable and fixed

A high-yield savings account has a variable rate, which means the bank can raise or lower it whenever they want. These moves tend to mimic the decisions of the Federal Reserve to raise or lower interest rates.

But CDs lock your rate for a set period. One year. Two years. Five years. Whatever term you choose.

Right now, many high-yield savings accounts are still paying around 4.00% APY. Some CDs are paying similar rates, depending on the term.

But the key difference is what the Fed might do next. And if the Fed lowers rates again, you'll be happy you locked in today's rate. You can compare some of the CDs available today right here, risk-free.

Why savings rates went up in the first place

Savings rates climbed because the Federal Reserve aggressively raised interest rates 11 times between March 2022 and July 2023 to fight inflation.

When the Fed raises rates, banks generally pay more on savings accounts and CDs. When the Fed eventually cuts rates, banks usually lower what they pay on variable-rate accounts first.

That's the part most people miss. High-yield savings accounts adjust quickly, but your CD rate stays locked in.

What usually happens when the Fed starts cutting

When rate cuts begin, banks don't send you an email saying, "We're about to reduce your APY."

Your savings rate just… gets lower. The steps down are gradual, maybe a quarter percentage point at a time, but they add up and a 4% return becomes a 3% in no time.

Meanwhile, someone who locked in a 12-month or 18-month CD keeps earning the original rate until maturity.

I'm not emptying my savings account

This isn't an all-or-nothing move. I still want liquidity. Emergency money I might need in the next few months stays put.

But money I know I won't touch for a year? That's a different story.

If a 1-year CD is paying roughly what my savings account pays today, I'd rather guarantee it than hope the variable rate holds.

If you're comparing options, you can see some of the best CD rates available right now and check how they stack up against top savings accounts. When those numbers get close, that's usually your window.

The penalty question matters

CDs are simple. You commit your money for a set term, and in exchange, the bank guarantees your rate.

But if you pull your money out early, you'll usually pay a penalty that wipes out at least several months of interest. That's why this strategy only works for money you truly don't need in the short term.

Savings accounts are flexible. CDs are predictable.

You're choosing between access and certainty. Check out some of the best CD rates available now and lock in today.