Inflation Could Hit 6% This Summer. Here's What That Means for Your Wallet

Prices are rising fast. And top economists expect things to get worse before they get better.

Annual inflation is expected to hit 6% this quarter, according to the Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia's Survey of Professional Forecasters. Three months ago, the same group predicted 2.7%. That's a massive jump in a short time.

Here's what it means, and how you can best protect your money.

The inflation forecast, explained

Experts predict the "headline CPI" to reach 6% this quarter, which lasts through June. Headline CPI is the broadest measure of prices, covering everything from groceries and gas to rent and healthcare.

Other measures of inflation, which don't include volatile food and energy prices, are lower.

The inflation rate is annual, which means prices will rise by 6% over the next year at their current pace -- not by the end of this quarter.

The good news is that forecasters expect inflation to cool later this year, pegging full-year headline CPI at 3.5%.

What drove the forecast higher?

April's inflation data showed consumer prices already rising at a 3.8% annual rate -- the highest in nearly three years. Wholesale prices rose 6% annually, the highest since late 2022.

Plus, the U.S.'s war with Iran has disrupted oil supplies and caused fuel prices to skyrocket. And when the cost of gas goes up, so does the cost of almost everything else.

What should you do?

Don't panic, and don't change your long-term financial plan. Don't move your investments around based on the forecast, either; "timing the market" is a losing game. Instead, just keep saving and investing as much as you can.

One of the easiest and most important steps you can take is to move your savings into a high-yield savings account (HYSA). The best HYSAs earn about 4.00% APY -- not enough to keep up with 6% inflation, but still 10 times more than the average savings account.

And if you aren't investing, the best time to start is now. While prices rose 3.8% over the past year, the stock market gained 25% (as measured by the S&P 500 Index). Returns like that are never guaranteed, but over the long term, the stock market has grown much faster than prices.

The best stock brokers make it easy and affordable to start investing, so don't wait -- even if you need to start small.

Lastly, keep an eye on I bonds. Their interest rates change every six months, and they're tied to inflation. When the next rate change happens in November -- after months of high inflation -- I bonds may look like a great place for long-term savings.

Keep calm and save on

Americans are already feeling the squeeze of higher prices, and many may need to tighten their budgets even more this summer. We can't control that, but we can make sure every spare dollar we have is earning more money.