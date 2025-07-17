Is Chase Bank Really Worth It, or Are You Paying for the Name?

Chase's base savings rate is 0.01% APY. That's unfortunately not a typo -- zero-point-zero-one percent. If you have $10,000 sitting in a Chase savings account, you're earning… one dollar. Per year.

As someone who's used Chase for over three years, here's what I think.

Chase is one of the most recognized banks in the country. But once you get past the big brand and shiny branches, is it actually giving you a good deal, or are you just paying for the logo on the door?

Now let's compare that to the best savings account rates. SoFi®, for example, currently offers up to 3.80% annual percentage yield (APY) with no monthly fees or minimum balance to earn interest. That same $10,000 would earn you about $380 a year just for parking your money in a better account.

This isn't a small difference. It's hundreds -- or even thousands -- of dollars left on the table year after year.

Why does Chase get away with this?

Brand loyalty and convenience. People trust Chase Bank because it has more than 4,700 branches and a household-name reputation. I get it, I thought the same thing. I opened my account in person, stopped by for cashier's checks, and appreciated having a branch nearby.

But here's the tradeoff:

You earn next to nothing on your savings.

You pay fees many banks have left behind.

Let's talk about those fees

Chase checking accounts come with a monthly fee that's increasing in August. Yes, you can waive it -- if you meet direct deposit or balance requirements -- but plenty of online banks don't charge any monthly fees at all.

Overdraft? That'll cost you, unless you qualify for its Overdraft Assist. Again, many modern banks have done away with overdraft fees entirely.

Just about all high-yield savings accounts don't have any fees at all and can pay upwards of 400x what Chase pays on its savings account.

So, what are you really paying for?

A familiar name?

Access to a physical branch?

A decent mobile app (which online banks also offer)?

That's not nothing, but it's also not enough to justify losing hundreds in potential savings each year.

There's a smarter way to bank

Online banks like SoFi®, Ally, and Capital One are built for modern banking. They:

Have no account fees

Offer APYs 100x-400x higher than Chase

Have sleek apps and top-tier customer service

Are FDIC insured, just like Chase

Bottom line: Is Chase worth it?

If you're all about premium credit card rewards and in-person service, Chase still has value. I love Chase credit cards, and that's what keeps me around.

But if your main goal is to grow your savings, skip the fees, and make your money work for you, then no, Chase isn't worth it. You're paying for the name while your cash collects dust.