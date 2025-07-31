Is It Too Late to Buy CDs in 2025?

If you missed the CD boom of 2023 and 2024, don't worry. You haven't totally missed the boat.

Right now, short-term CDs are still paying very competitive rates -- many in the 4.00% APY range for 6- to 12-month terms.

But those rates may not last much longer.

According to CME FedWatch, most interest rate traders are now pricing in a Fed rate cut at the next Fed meeting in mid-September. If that happens, CD rates could quickly follow.

So if you're sitting on extra cash and want a guaranteed return, now may be your last, best chance to lock in.

Short-term CDs are the sweet spot

Many online banks are offering short-term CDs in the 4.00% to 4.25% APY range. That's higher than most long-term CDs, and it gives you more flexibility when rates eventually change.

Short-term CDs are perfect if you've got cash you won't need for the next six to 18 months. Maybe it's a travel fund, next year's tuition, or just extra savings you want to grow safely without tying it up for years.

Here's an example of what a $15,000 deposit could earn at 4.00%: