Is There a 5% CD Out There? Yes, but There's a Catch
I went hunting for a 5% CD this week, and the short answer is yes, they exist. The catch is that nearly all of them come from regional credit unions, and every one carries strings.
The catch is short terms, tiny balance caps, new-money-only rules, or teaser rates that step down fast. A 5% banner rarely means 5% on your full balance for a full year.
Where the 5% CDs actually are right now
The best 5% CD rates right now come from regional credit unions running limited promotions. At the time of writing in late June 2026, a handful stand out, but each one shows a different flavor of fine print.
- SF Fire Credit Union advertises 7.50% APY on a 7-month certificate. But that high rate only runs for the first 90 days. After that, the rate drops to 4.00% for the rest of the term. It takes a $250 minimum and accepts new money only, with a limit of one per member.
- A+ Federal Credit Union pays 5.00% APY on its StartUP Share Certificate for 12 months. The rate applies only to the first $1,000 you deposit, and the money has to be new to the credit union.
- California Coast Credit Union runs a Take 5 certificate paying 5.00% APY on a 5-month term. The catch is a $5,000 cap on your deposit, so the rate tops out fast.
While these are real offers, none of them pays 5% on a meaningful balance.
Where to find a lower-rate but higher-quality CD
A clean 3.50% to 4.00% APY from a reputable online bank beats a 5% promo capped at a few thousand dollars.
I recommend people choose CDs with no step-downs, no balance ceilings, and no fine-print games to track.
Synchrony Bank is the issuer I'd point most folks to in 2026. It offers competitive CD rates with promotional terms, no minimum balance, and the rate applies to every dollar you deposit. It won Motley Fool Money's 2026 awards for best bank for CDs and CD laddering.
The national average 1-year CD pays just 1.65% as of June 2026, according to Motley Fool research. So a dependable 3.50% to 4.00% APY on your full balance is a strong deal by that standard.
To compare terms and providers in one place, start with the best CD rates. Then match the term to when you will actually need the cash.
Where I'm keeping my money in 2026
My own cash sits in a high-yield savings account, not a CD. I am earning 4.00% APY right now with full access to every dollar.
For me, locking up money to earn a similar rate makes no sense.
The math is close enough that flexibility wins for me. The best high-yield savings accounts pay around 4.00% today, which is right in CD territory without the early withdrawal penalty. I can move money out the moment I need it.
I also don't see rates falling off a cliff anytime soon. The Fed's June projections point to a steady path near current levels (a reverse from the cuts some expected earlier this year). Until that outlook changes, I would rather keep my options open than lock a rate that a savings account already matches.
I'd love to snag a 5% CD right now. But the current offers I see all have a big catch. I'm sticking with my 4.00% APY high-yield savings account, and I am completely fine with that.
FAQs
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Yes, credit union CDs are as safe as bank CDs. The National Credit Union Administration (NCUA) insures accounts up to $250,000 per depositor, which is the same coverage the FDIC provides at banks. Your money is federally protected at any NCUA-insured credit union.
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Yes, a share certificate is a credit union's version of a CD. It works the same way, locking your money in for a set term at a fixed rate. The only real difference is the name, since credit unions call deposits "shares."
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Credit unions are member-owned nonprofits, so they return profits to members through better rates instead of shareholders. That structure lets them run aggressive CD promotions. The tradeoff is that the highest rates usually carry caps, short terms, or membership limits.
Our Research Expert
Motley Fool Stock DisclosuresSynchrony Financial is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Joel O'Leary has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.