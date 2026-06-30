Is There a 5% CD Out There? Yes, but There's a Catch

I went hunting for a 5% CD this week, and the short answer is yes, they exist. The catch is that nearly all of them come from regional credit unions, and every one carries strings.

The catch is short terms, tiny balance caps, new-money-only rules, or teaser rates that step down fast. A 5% banner rarely means 5% on your full balance for a full year.

Where the 5% CDs actually are right now

The best 5% CD rates right now come from regional credit unions running limited promotions. At the time of writing in late June 2026, a handful stand out, but each one shows a different flavor of fine print.

SF Fire Credit Union advertises 7.50% APY on a 7-month certificate. But that high rate only runs for the first 90 days. After that, the rate drops to 4.00% for the rest of the term. It takes a $250 minimum and accepts new money only, with a limit of one per member.

advertises 7.50% APY on a 7-month certificate. But that high rate only runs for the first 90 days. After that, the rate drops to 4.00% for the rest of the term. It takes a $250 minimum and accepts new money only, with a limit of one per member. A+ Federal Credit Union pays 5.00% APY on its StartUP Share Certificate for 12 months. The rate applies only to the first $1,000 you deposit, and the money has to be new to the credit union.

pays 5.00% APY on its StartUP Share Certificate for 12 months. The rate applies only to the first $1,000 you deposit, and the money has to be new to the credit union. California Coast Credit Union runs a Take 5 certificate paying 5.00% APY on a 5-month term. The catch is a $5,000 cap on your deposit, so the rate tops out fast.

While these are real offers, none of them pays 5% on a meaningful balance.

Where to find a lower-rate but higher-quality CD

A clean 3.50% to 4.00% APY from a reputable online bank beats a 5% promo capped at a few thousand dollars.

I recommend people choose CDs with no step-downs, no balance ceilings, and no fine-print games to track.