It's 2025. Here's Why No One Should Still Have a Chase Savings Account

We're a few months away from 2026, and I still have friends and family saving money with Chase. That means they're getting a measly 0.01% APY on their savings.

Luckily, it takes almost no time at all to supercharge your savings. Right now, top high-yield savings accounts (HYSAs) are offering 3.80% APY or higher, meaning you can literally earn 380 times more in interest by switching.

I made the move myself a few months ago -- and it took me less than half an hour. Here's why I think everyone else should follow suit.

Hundreds more in interest just for switching banks

Depending on how much you keep in the bank, your HYSA can earn you hundreds of dollars a year in interest. Stack that up with Chase's 0.01% APY, and there's no comparison: