I've Covered the Best (and Worst) Savings Accounts for Years. Here Are My Top 3 Takeaways

Banking has changed a lot in the last decade. Online banks and fintech companies have completely rebuilt the business model -- no "junk" fees, way higher interest rates, and fast mobile apps that make managing your money genuinely easy.

The problem is most people assume all banks are the same. That couldn't be further from the truth.

I've spent years reviewing checking and savings accounts for personal finance publications. Here's what I've learned.

1. Not all savings accounts are created equal -- and the gap is huge

Most people don't think about their savings account APY until they see the math laid out in black and white.

Right now, if your savings are sitting at Chase, Bank of America, or Wells Fargo in a simple savings account, you're likely earning 0.01% APY.

Meanwhile, the best online savings accounts are paying up to 4.00% APY right now. That's a 400X difference in interest.

Here's what that gap looks like in interest earned over a year: