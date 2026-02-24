I've Covered the Best (and Worst) Savings Accounts for Years. Here Are My Top 3 Takeaways

Banking has changed a lot in the last decade. Online banks and fintech companies have completely rebuilt the business model -- no "junk" fees, way higher interest rates, and fast mobile apps that make managing your money genuinely easy.

The problem is most people assume all banks are the same. That couldn't be further from the truth.

I've spent years reviewing checking and savings accounts for personal finance publications. Here's what I've learned.

1. Not all savings accounts are created equal -- and the gap is huge

Most people don't think about their savings account APY until they see the math laid out in black and white.

Right now, if your savings are sitting at Chase, Bank of America, or Wells Fargo in a simple savings account, you're likely earning 0.01% APY.

Meanwhile, the best online savings accounts are paying up to 4.00% APY right now. That's a 400X difference in interest.

Here's what that gap looks like in interest earned over a year:

Savings Balance Interest at 0.01% APY Interest at 4.00% APY
$5,000 $0.50 $200
$10,000 $1 $400
$20,000 $2 $800
$50,000 $5 $2,000
Data source: Author's calculations.

That's a real, meaningful difference in interest your bank can pay you -- and the only thing standing between most people and the higher number is about 10 minutes to open a new account.

Personally, I'm currently earning 4.00% APY on all my savings. If my bank ever lowers that rate, I'll be shopping around for a better one.

My top pick right now is LendingClub LevelUp Savings, offering 4.00% APY with $250+ in monthly deposits.

2. Fees are basically a thing of the past

If your bank is charging you a monthly maintenance fee right now, you're getting ripped off. Same goes if you're jumping through hoops every month just to avoid fees.

Online banks and fintech companies have built their entire business model around not charging fees. Since they don't have physical branches to maintain and less overhead, they can afford to offer accounts with no monthly fees, no minimum balances, and many even reimburse ATM fees, too.

The "junk fee" model is old-school banking. A lot of people are still in these accounts simply because switching feels like a hassle. But it's really not. Most online banks let you open an account in under 10 minutes, and setting up transfers from your existing checking account is straightforward.

3. Auto-transfers are the easiest savings trick nobody talks about

This one is more personal finance 101 advice -- but it might be the most valuable takeaway on this list.

Setting up a recurring transfer from your checking account to your savings account is genuinely one of the easiest wins in personal finance. It works because you only need to set it up once, then the money moves automatically, so it never feels like a sacrifice to save.

Personally, I have a $250 auto-transfer set up from my checking to my savings on the first of every month. I never have to think about it, and by the end of the year I've automatically added $3,000 to my savings balance.

If you struggle to save each month or you've got a lean emergency fund, do yourself a favor -- open up a new high-yield savings account today. Small, automatic habits like this are how people actually build savings -- not willpower.

