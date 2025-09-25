I've Got $35K Burning a Hole in My Pocket. Where Should I Put It?

I just found out one of my real estate partnerships is wrapping up soon, and I'm looking at a payout of about $35,000. Woohoo!

I'll be honest, part of me wants to go nuts. Maybe buy a new Harley Davidson Road Glide with Vivid Black trim and a Stage IV Screamin' Eagle performance kit upgrade (not like I've been shopping or anything).

But I know better. I'm a personal finance writer, after all. Reinvesting profits and turning money into more money is second nature at this point.

Here's how I'm thinking about putting this $35,000 to work.

Short-term storage in an HYSA

Step one for this money is to transfer it immediately into a high-yield savings account (HYSA) while I decide my next move. There it will earn the most interest (my current account pays 4.00% APY).

That may not sound exciting, but here's the math:

$35,000 at 4.00% earns about $1,400/year,

Or roughly $3.83 per day for just sitting still.

Even for just a temporary holding account for a couple months, earning a few hundred in interest is way better than letting that cash sit idle in my Chase checking account earning 0.01% (basically pennies).