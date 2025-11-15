I've Got $5,000 Burning a Hole in My Pocket -- Here Are 3 Moves I'm Considering to Grow It

A while back, I filed an insurance claim that I honestly thought would go nowhere. It dragged on forever… and then out of the blue, I got a check in the mail.

$5,000! Unexpected, but very welcome.

Part of me wants to blow it on fun toys and maybe a family vacay. It's pretty much Christmas already, right?

But deep down, I know this money deserves more than a few clicks on Amazon. It has the potential to grow into something big over time if I invest it right.

Here's where I'm thinking of putting it.

1. Parking it in a high-yield savings account

The first stop for any spare cash is a high-yield savings account (HYSA) -- aka a smarter version of a basic bank savings account.

My current HYSA pays 4.00% APY, which is a heck of a lot better than the 0.01% I'm getting at my Chase checking account.

Here's what that looks like if I stash $5,000 in there for now:

$200/year in interest

About $16.67/month

Money stays totally liquid (I can pull it out anytime)

Even if I only let it sit there for a few months while I decide what to do, that's free money I earn just for being patient.