Keeping $10,000 in a Bank of America Savings Account? You Could Be Earning $380 More a Year

Still saving money with Bank of America in 2025? If so, you're doing it wrong.

Most people are earning just 0.01% APY with their Bank of America Advantage Savings account. That means for every $10,000 you have in your account, you're earning just $1 a year in interest. Even with the maximum rate of 0.04%, you're getting just $4 a year.

Meanwhile, top high-yield savings accounts (HYSAs) are offering APYs of 3.80% or higher, meaning that same $10,000 could be earning you $380 or more.

Here's how it breaks down -- and how easy it is to switch.

Bank of America offers next to nothing in interest

Most people will earn 0.01% APY with Bank of America. But even if you're a top-tier member with millions in the bank, your Bank of America account isn't making you any richer.

Bank of America's top savings tier, Diamond Honors, requires a daily balance of at least $1 million. The APY you'll get with Diamond Honors: 0.04%. That's 10 times lower than the national average of 0.40%, and most people won't even qualify for it.

Compare Bank of America's standard 0.01% rate to what you can get with an HYSA, and there's no contest: