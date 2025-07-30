Keeping Your Savings in a Bank of America Account Could Cost You a Flight Every Year

I'm not saying you have to be obsessed with every decimal in your bank account. But if you've got even a modest chunk of cash sitting in a Bank of America savings account, it might be time for a wake-up call.

Bank of America's standard savings account currently pays 0.01% APY. That's… not a typo. If you keep $10,000 in there for a full year, you'd earn a whopping $1 in interest.

Now picture that same $10,000 in a high-yield savings account. As of mid-2025, many of those accounts are still offering nearly 4.00% APY or more. That means you could earn almost $400 or more a year on your savings -- doing literally nothing different other than switching accounts.

$400 a year isn't just numbers on a statement

Four hundred dollars can get you a roundtrip flight to most major cities in the U.S., even during peak travel months. It might cover a flight home for the holidays. A last-minute weekend trip. Or, let's be honest, part of your dream vacation fund.

It's not life-changing money in one shot, but when you multiply it over five or 10 years, the gap gets massive. We're talking about a few thousand dollars lost to inertia, and all because big banks like Bank of America are quietly counting on you not switching.

Why big banks get away with this

There's a reason Bank of America, Chase, and Wells Fargo all pay rock-bottom rates on savings. They don't need to compete for your cash. Most people just never bother moving their money. It's what the industry calls "sticky deposits."