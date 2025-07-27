Keeping Your Savings in a Chase Account Could Cost You a Flight Every Year

I love Chase. I still do most of my day-to-day banking with them. But I made a huge mistake that cost me thousands of dollars (and at least a few free vacations!)

For years, I kept a large chunk of money in a Chase checking account, earning 0.01% interest. When I say large chunk, I'm talking about $20,000 or more -- back then I was saving up down payments to buy rental properties.

Anyway, when I finally moved my savings to a high-yield savings account (HYSA) earning 4.00% APY, real interest started to roll in.

I've earned over $2,000 in interest just the past couple years. And you can too.

The difference between 0.01% and 4.00%

APYs all seem like small numbers, until you look at the math and real dollars.

Let's say you have money sitting in a Chase checking account earning 0.01% APY. Here's how much more you could earn with a 4.00% high-yield savings account after one year: