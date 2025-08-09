Keeping Your Savings in a Wells Fargo Account Could Cost You a Flight Every Year
Still stashing your money in a Wells Fargo savings account? You could be quietly losing out on hundreds of easy dollars every year.
Wells Fargo's standard savings account pays just 0.01% APY. The national average savings rate is 0.38%, according to the Federal Reserve, which means Wells Fargo is falling way short.
Meanwhile, some of the best high-yield savings accounts (HYSAs) are offering 3.80% APY or higher -- literally 380 times more interest than Wells Fargo (no, that's not a typo). I made the switch from Wells Fargo myself a few months ago, and I'm never going back.
Here's what to know about HYSAs and how you can make a change today.
One switch could earn you hundreds more
Let's say you have $10,000 in savings. With Wells Fargo's 0.01% APY, you'd earn just $1 in interest over a full year.
But move that same $10,000 to an HYSA with 3.80% APY, and you'd earn $380 in a year -- enough to cover a few grocery runs or a round-trip flight from JFK to LAX.
Smaller balances can still put meaningful cash in your pocket. Here's how much interest you could earn in a year with an account paying 3.80% APY:
|Balance
|HYSA Earnings (3.80%)
|Wells Fargo Earnings (0.01%)
|$10,000
|$380
|$1
|$5,000
|$190
|$0.50
|$2,500
|$95
|$0.25
Is an HYSA right for you?
I'd been with Wells Fargo my entire life, so I never really stopped to think if it was really the best option. But once I realized what I was earning and compared it to what other banks were offering, it was clear I needed to make a move.
I made the switch to SoFi® a few months ago and haven't regretted it for a second. If you're ready to earn more on your savings -- while keeping access to your money, with no minimum balances or monthly account fees -- I highly recommend you do the same.
