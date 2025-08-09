Keeping Your Savings in a Wells Fargo Account Could Cost You a Flight Every Year

Still stashing your money in a Wells Fargo savings account? You could be quietly losing out on hundreds of easy dollars every year.

Wells Fargo's standard savings account pays just 0.01% APY. The national average savings rate is 0.38%, according to the Federal Reserve, which means Wells Fargo is falling way short.

Meanwhile, some of the best high-yield savings accounts (HYSAs) are offering 3.80% APY or higher -- literally 380 times more interest than Wells Fargo (no, that's not a typo). I made the switch from Wells Fargo myself a few months ago, and I'm never going back.

Here's what to know about HYSAs and how you can make a change today.

One switch could earn you hundreds more

Let's say you have $10,000 in savings. With Wells Fargo's 0.01% APY, you'd earn just $1 in interest over a full year.

But move that same $10,000 to an HYSA with 3.80% APY, and you'd earn $380 in a year -- enough to cover a few grocery runs or a round-trip flight from JFK to LAX.

Smaller balances can still put meaningful cash in your pocket. Here's how much interest you could earn in a year with an account paying 3.80% APY: