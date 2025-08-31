Kept $10K in a Wells Fargo Account for 5 Years? You Missed Out on Almost $2,000 in Interest

If you've been keeping your money in a Wells Fargo savings account, I've got some bad news: You likely missed out on thousands of dollars in interest over the last five years.

That's because Wells Fargo's standard savings account pays just 0.01% APY, meaning every $10,000 in savings earns exactly $1 a year. Meanwhile, top high-yield savings accounts (HYSAs) have been offering APYs of 4.00% or higher -- literally 400 times more than Wells Fargo.

Over the years, that difference adds up. Here's how much you've missed out on -- and what you can do about it.

Almost $400 more a year just for switching

Let's say you kept $10,000 in savings with Wells Fargo over the last five years. Assuming a 0.01% APY, you earned $5 in interest over half a decade -- enough to buy a couple packs of gum.

Compare that to a high-yield savings account that offered 4.00% APY over that span. That same $10,000 would have earned you $400 a year, or $2,000 over five years -- enough to buy a new MacBook Pro.

This is a simplified example that doesn't account for fluctuating rates or changes in your account balance. APYs were much lower five years ago, but higher in late 2023 through 2024.

The point is that over the years, high-yield savings accounts offer far more value -- all without any effort required once you make the switch.