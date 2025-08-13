Leaving $10,000 in a Bank of America Savings Account Could Cost You Over $400 a Year

I learned this lesson the hard way.

For years, I had a big chunk of my "emergency fund" sitting in an old-school savings account earning -- brace yourself -- 0.01% APY. That's a whole $1 per year in interest for every $10,000.

Then I discovered high-yield savings accounts (HYSAs). At today's top rates (around 4.00% APY), that same $10,000 could earn over $400 a year. Without lifting a finger.

I'm not here to bash Bank of America (the bank's checking accounts treat millions of people just fine). But if your savings is parked there long term, you're quietly missing out on hundreds of dollars in easy, risk-free interest every single year.

The math on low- vs. high-yield accounts

Right now, Bank of America's standard Advantage Savings account offers a 0.01% APY.

Meanwhile, top online HYSAs are offering rates around the 4.00% range. That's a 400x difference.

Here's what that looks like in real dollars, showing how much interest you'd make in a year depending on your account balance: