Leaving $10,000 in a Wells Fargo Savings Account Could Cost You $400 a Year

If you're still keeping your cash in a Wells Fargo savings account, you're probably missing out of hundreds of dollars in easy interest every year.

The bank's APY on its standard savings account is just 0.01%. Meanwhile, the best high-yield savings accounts (HYSAs) are offering around 4.00% APY -- literally 400 times higher than Wells Fargo's rate.

I made the switch from Wells Fargo to an HYSA a few months ago, and I haven't looked back. Here's how moving your money could put $400 or more in your pocket each year.

Earn more with one simple switch

Let's say you have $10,000 in a Wells Fargo savings account. At 0.01% APY, you'd earn just $1 in interest over a full year.

Compare that to a high-yield savings account paying 4.00% APY. At that rate, you'd earn $400 on your savings, a $399 increase. That's money you could use toward bills, a shopping spree, or just padding your savings -- all without doing a thing once you make the switch.

You'll also keep total access to your money, making an HYSA the perfect place to stash your emergency fund or short-term savings.