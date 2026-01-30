LendingClub Just Won Best Savings Account in America for 2026 -- Here's Why
Each year, we analyze dozens of high-yield savings accounts. And based on this year's rates, perks, and overall user experience, one bank account rose to the top: LendingClub LevelUp Savings.
It currently offers one of the highest yields in the country (4.00% APY with $250+ in monthly deposits), paired with modern tech, no annoying monthly fees, and a smooth online setup.
Here's a look at what makes this account a national standout in 2026.
4.00% APY -- among the highest available now
Let's cut straight to what most savers care about: earning interest.
LendingClub LevelUp Savings offers a huge 4.00% APY with $250+ in monthly deposits into the account. That's over 10X the national average of 0.39% for all savings accounts, per the FDIC.
Here's what your savings could earn over 12 months:
|Balance
|Interest Earned
|$5,000
|$200
|$10,000
|$400
|$25,000
|$1,000
|$50,000
|$2,000
Even among online banks, 4.00% is one of the highest yields we've seen this year with no deposit tiers, minimums, or promo rate gimmicks.
No monthly fees or sneaky gotchas
What good is a high interest rate if it's eaten up by fees? Luckily, LendingClub keeps it clean.
The LendingClub LevelUp Savings account offers:
- $0 monthly maintenance fees
- No minimum balance requirement
- Free ATM card
- Unlimited ATM fee rebates
You can open the account with $0, and from there, there's no pressure to maintain a certain balance. That makes it accessible whether you're saving your first $500 or storing a larger emergency fund.
LendingClub LevelUp Savings
- Competitive APY
- No fees
- Easy ATM access
- Unlimited number of external transfers (up to daily transaction limits)
- Requires you to make monthly deposits to earn the best APY
- ACH outbound transfers limited to $10,000 per day for some accounts
- No branch access; online only
The LendingClub LevelUp Savings account has a lot to offer. At the top of the list is its high APY, though you must deposit monthly to earn the best rate. Next is zero account fees, a strong and straightforward perk. Finally, you get a free ATM card, which you can use to withdraw from thousands of ATMs nationwide. Interested? You can open an account with $0.
Fast online setup and helpful tools
LendingClub is a digital-first bank, so the entire account experience is built for ease and speed.
The mobile app and online dashboard lets you open an account in minutes, and link your existing bank accounts for faster money transfers.
You can even set up savings goals and alerts, and monitor your balance and APY in real time.
External ACH transfers typically take one to three business days, and your money remains protected with FDIC insurance up to $250,000 per depositor, per institution.
It's time to upgrade your bank.
LendingClub is especially attractive in 2026 as CD rates soften and stock market volatility lingers.
A high-yield savings account like this gives you flexibility, liquidity, and strong returns -- all with virtually no downside.
LendingClub earned the crown this year, but it's not your only option. Some savers may prefer other online banks based on customer service, brand familiarity, or account bundling options.
Check out our full list of the best high-yield savings accounts for 2026 here.
Our Research Expert
