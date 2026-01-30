LendingClub Just Won Best Savings Account in America for 2026 -- Here's Why

Each year, we analyze dozens of high-yield savings accounts. And based on this year's rates, perks, and overall user experience, one bank account rose to the top: LendingClub LevelUp Savings.

It currently offers one of the highest yields in the country (4.00% APY with $250+ in monthly deposits), paired with modern tech, no annoying monthly fees, and a smooth online setup.

Here's a look at what makes this account a national standout in 2026.

4.00% APY -- among the highest available now

Let's cut straight to what most savers care about: earning interest.

LendingClub LevelUp Savings offers a huge 4.00% APY with $250+ in monthly deposits into the account. That's over 10X the national average of 0.39% for all savings accounts, per the FDIC.

Here's what your savings could earn over 12 months: