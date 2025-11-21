LendingClub Just Won Best Savings Account in America for 2026 -- Here's Why

Published on Nov. 21, 2025

Joel O'Leary

By: Joel O'Leary

Full-Time Personal Finance Writer

Many or all of the products here are from our partners that compensate us. It’s how we make money. But our editorial integrity ensures that our product ratings are not influenced by compensation. APY = Annual Percentage Yield.

Here at Motley Fool Money, we don't hand out "Best in America" awards lightly. Our editorial team -- along with independent analysts -- dig through hundreds of financial institutions to compare rates, features, fees, user experience, and even the fine print most people never read.

It's a grueling process, but it matters. When we call something the best, it's because it truly earned it across the board.

And this year, one savings account didn't just edge out the competition… it won outright.

LendingClub officially won our Best High-Yield Savings Account Award for 2026. And once you see why, it's hard to argue.

Why LendingClub makes sense for everyday savers

LendingClub built its reputation over a decade ago as a peer-to-peer lending innovator. Today, it's a full-service online bank with checking, savings, personal loans, and a slick mobile app.

But the high-yield savings account is easily the star.

Here's why hybrid savers who want high interest and everyday flexibility keep gravitating toward it:

  • Top-tier APY (currently 4.20% APY with $250+ in monthly deposits)
  • No account fees or minimums
  • FDIC insured up to $250,000
  • Free ATM card with unlimited fee reimbursement
  • Clean, intuitive mobile app

All told, it gives you the best parts of saving and spending in one place, without the usual fees or headaches you'd get at a traditional bank.

LendingClub LevelUp Savings
Open Account for LendingClub LevelUp Savings

On LendingClub's Secure Website.

Member FDIC.

Rates as of Nov 21, 2025
Award Icon 2026 Award Winner

LendingClub LevelUp Savings

Open Account for LendingClub LevelUp Savings

On LendingClub's Secure Website.

Member FDIC.
4.60/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
 = Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
4.60/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
 = Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
Open Account for LendingClub LevelUp Savings

On LendingClub's Secure Website.

APY
4.20% APY with $250+ in monthly deposits Rate info Circle with letter I in it. LevelUp Rate of 4.20% APY applied to full balance with $250+ in deposits in Evaluation Period. Otherwise, accounts earn Standard Rate of 3.20% APY. LevelUp Rate applies for first two statement cycles. Rates variable & subject to change at any time. See terms: https://www.lendingclub.com/legal/deposits/levelup-savings-t-and-cs
Min. To Earn APY
$0 to open, $250 cumulative monthly deposits for max APY
  • Competitive APY
  • No fees
  • Easy ATM access
  • Unlimited number of external transfers (up to daily transaction limits)
  • Requires you to make monthly deposits to earn the best APY
  • ACH outbound transfers limited to $10,000 per day for some accounts
  • No branch access; online only

The LendingClub LevelUp Savings account has a lot to offer. At the top of the list is its high APY, though you must deposit monthly to earn the best rate. Next is zero account fees, a strong and straightforward perk. Finally, you get a free ATM card, which you can use to withdraw from thousands of ATMs nationwide. Interested? You can open an account with $0.

Open a LendingClub LevelUp Savings Account

https://www.lendingclub.com/legal/deposits/levelup-savings-t-and-cs

Read Full Review

How much you can earn right now

Let's talk numbers for a second, because that's ultimately why this account keeps winning. A 4.20% APY truly is one of the highest interest rates you'll find right now. And it's over 10X the national average for savings.

Here's what your savings could earn over 12 months:

Balance Interest Earned
$5,000 $210
$10,000 $420
$25,000 $1,050
$50,000 $2,100
Data source: Author's calculations.

Even at the low end, that's hundreds of dollars in interest folks can earn just by keeping their idle cash in a smarter spot.

To earn the 4.20% APY, you need to deposit at least $250 per month into the account. It doesn't need to be a direct deposit from your paycheck -- any money transfer will qualify as long as the $250 minimum is reached within the month. Read our full LendingClub LevelUp Savings review here for full details.

The debit card for savings is very rare

Here's the feature you won't see often with online or traditional banks: You get a free debit card attached directly to your high-yield savings account.

This is incredibly rare in the high-yield savings world. Most savings accounts make you transfer money back and forth between checking just to access your own cash.

But with LendingClub, you can just hit up your nearest ATM and withdraw cash right from your HYSA.

If you've ever had a "cash emergency" and had to wait a day for your transfer to clear, you know exactly why this matters.

It's time to upgrade your bank

If you're looking for a cool, no-fee bank with modern features, this is the one to check out.

And honestly, you don't have to uproot your whole financial life on day one. You can open a LendingClub LevelUp Savings account, move a little money over, and get a feel for the tools at your own pace. There's almost no downside to trying it (but a lot of upside if you end up loving it!).

Check out all our top high-yield savings accounts and find the right fit for your goals.

For award licensing inquiries, email [email protected].

Our Research Expert

Joel O'Leary
Joel O'Leary icon-button-linkedin-2x

Joel O’Leary is a full-time Personal Finance Writer at Motley Fool Money, covering credit cards, bank accounts, investing, mortgages, and other personal finance topics. Joel has been writing about personal finance since 2018, previously leading editorial content for the How To Money podcast and serving as a resident writer at Budgets Are Sexy. He bought his first rental property at age 18, funding the down payment with savings from his high school job at McDonald’s -- a testament to his lifelong passion for smart money decisions. His work aims to make personal finance accessible and actionable for everyday readers. When he’s not writing, Joel enjoys surfing and spending time with his family.