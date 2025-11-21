LendingClub Just Won Best Savings Account in America for 2026 -- Here's Why
Here at Motley Fool Money, we don't hand out "Best in America" awards lightly. Our editorial team -- along with independent analysts -- dig through hundreds of financial institutions to compare rates, features, fees, user experience, and even the fine print most people never read.
It's a grueling process, but it matters. When we call something the best, it's because it truly earned it across the board.
And this year, one savings account didn't just edge out the competition… it won outright.
LendingClub officially won our Best High-Yield Savings Account Award for 2026. And once you see why, it's hard to argue.
Why LendingClub makes sense for everyday savers
LendingClub built its reputation over a decade ago as a peer-to-peer lending innovator. Today, it's a full-service online bank with checking, savings, personal loans, and a slick mobile app.
But the high-yield savings account is easily the star.
Here's why hybrid savers who want high interest and everyday flexibility keep gravitating toward it:
- Top-tier APY (currently 4.20% APY with $250+ in monthly deposits)
- No account fees or minimums
- FDIC insured up to $250,000
- Free ATM card with unlimited fee reimbursement
- Clean, intuitive mobile app
All told, it gives you the best parts of saving and spending in one place, without the usual fees or headaches you'd get at a traditional bank.
LendingClub LevelUp Savings
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
- Competitive APY
- No fees
- Easy ATM access
- Unlimited number of external transfers (up to daily transaction limits)
- Requires you to make monthly deposits to earn the best APY
- ACH outbound transfers limited to $10,000 per day for some accounts
- No branch access; online only
The LendingClub LevelUp Savings account has a lot to offer. At the top of the list is its high APY, though you must deposit monthly to earn the best rate. Next is zero account fees, a strong and straightforward perk. Finally, you get a free ATM card, which you can use to withdraw from thousands of ATMs nationwide. Interested? You can open an account with $0.
How much you can earn right now
Let's talk numbers for a second, because that's ultimately why this account keeps winning. A 4.20% APY truly is one of the highest interest rates you'll find right now. And it's over 10X the national average for savings.
Here's what your savings could earn over 12 months:
|Balance
|Interest Earned
|$5,000
|$210
|$10,000
|$420
|$25,000
|$1,050
|$50,000
|$2,100
Even at the low end, that's hundreds of dollars in interest folks can earn just by keeping their idle cash in a smarter spot.
To earn the 4.20% APY, you need to deposit at least $250 per month into the account. It doesn't need to be a direct deposit from your paycheck -- any money transfer will qualify as long as the $250 minimum is reached within the month. Read our full LendingClub LevelUp Savings review here for full details.
The debit card for savings is very rare
Here's the feature you won't see often with online or traditional banks: You get a free debit card attached directly to your high-yield savings account.
This is incredibly rare in the high-yield savings world. Most savings accounts make you transfer money back and forth between checking just to access your own cash.
But with LendingClub, you can just hit up your nearest ATM and withdraw cash right from your HYSA.
If you've ever had a "cash emergency" and had to wait a day for your transfer to clear, you know exactly why this matters.
It's time to upgrade your bank
If you're looking for a cool, no-fee bank with modern features, this is the one to check out.
And honestly, you don't have to uproot your whole financial life on day one. You can open a LendingClub LevelUp Savings account, move a little money over, and get a feel for the tools at your own pace. There's almost no downside to trying it (but a lot of upside if you end up loving it!).
Check out all our top high-yield savings accounts and find the right fit for your goals.
For award licensing inquiries, email [email protected].
Our Research Expert