Limited-Time Offer: This 3.85% APY Savings Account Now Offers up to a $300 Bonus

With a 4.26% APY -- one of the highest rates on any account we recommend -- the NexBank High-Yield Savings Account from Raisin stands out for savers who want serious returns with minimal effort. You only need $1 to open , and FDIC insurance through NexBank keeps your money protected. Raisin's secure online platform gives you 24/7 access to funds , and there's even a cash bonus opportunity if you deposit at least $10,000 within 14 days -- with higher deposits earning bigger rewards, up to $1,000 . It's a no-fuss, set-it-and-forget-it option for growing your savings at a top rate.

New customers: earn up to $1,000 when you open a savings account through the Raisin platform with code EASY and make a qualifying deposit within 14 days of your first deposit. Bonuses are tiered: $75 for deposits of $10,000–$24,999, $250 for $25,000–$49,999, $500 for $50,000–$99,999, and $1,000 for deposits of $100,000 or more. To receive the bonus, deposits must be maintained for 90 days. Offer ends September 30, 2025.

We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.

Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor.

Still, the CIT Platinum Savings account offers one big thing that the NexBank High-Yield Savings Account from Raisin doesn't…

Quick and easy access to cash

You may want to have a checking account at the same bank as your savings account. That way you can make instant transfers between accounts and get cash from an ATM whenever you need it.

CIT's eChecking account is a standout because it:

Allows instant transfers to and from a CIT Platinum Savings account

Has no monthly fees

Offers up to $30 per month in ATM fee reimbursement

Some savings accounts, like the NexBank High-Yield Savings Account from Raisin, don't allow instant transfers to and from checking. All transfers go through the Automatic Clearing House (ACH), which means they typically take one to three business days.

Is the CIT Platinum Savings account worth it?

If you can maintain a balance of at least $5,000, then the CIT Platinum Savings account is an excellent option.

The 3.85% APY for balances of $5,000 or more is almost unbeatable. And if you earn a bonus, that can boost the first-year value of the account even further.

Add in the top-notch checking account, and you'll probably be a happy CIT member for years.

Want to earn a limited-time cash bonus and a high APY? Click here to read our full CIT Platinum Savings account review and get started.