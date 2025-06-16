Limited Time: Open This Savings Account to Get an APY Boost and up to a $300 Bonus

Published on June 16, 2025

James McClenathen

By: James McClenathen

KEY POINTS

  • New SoFi Checking and Savings account (Member FDIC) holders can get a savings rate boost for their first six months.
  • Even after the promo period ends, the account pays a high interest rate.
  • The account also offers a bonus for qualifying direct deposits, as well as other perks.

The SoFi Checking and Savings account (Member FDIC) was already one of our favorite high-yield savings accounts. And it just got even better.

Earn up to $300 bonus with direct deposit. Plus, new customers earn an extra 0.20% APY on savings for up to 6 months with direct deposit (terms apply) — that equals up to 4.00% APY!

Keep reading to find out the details.

How to get the bonus and the top APY

To earn the bonus, you need to:

Direct depositing $1,000 to $4,999.99 in that window will get you a $50 bonus. Direct deposits totaling $5,000 or more will get you a $300 bonus.

So you could have your paychecks direct deposited and earn a bonus within a few weeks.

To earn the up to 4.00% APY, new customers need to set up direct deposit to earn an extra 0.20% APY on savings for up to 6 months with direct deposit (terms apply) on top of the regular up to 3.80% APY.

Those rates are 9X the national average. How much more could that earn you? Let's compare the earnings on a $10,000 balance.

Account APY Interest Earned in 1 Year
SoFi Checking and Savings (Member FDIC) up to 4.00% (+0.20% APY boost for six months with direct deposit, terms apply, on top of the regular up to 3.80%) $390
Average savings account 0.42% $42
Data source: Author's calculations.

The SoFi Checking and Savings account (Member FDIC) would earn almost $350 more -- not including the bonus.

Other reasons to love the SoFi Checking and Savings account (Member FDIC)

This account offers more than a high APY.

For starters, you automatically get a great checking account to go along with your savings account. It comes with:

  • $0 fraud liability for debit card purchases
  • Access to over 55,000 fee-free ATMs
  • A 0.50% APY -- far above average for checking accounts (requires $1,000 or more in monthly direct deposits)
  • $50 in overdraft coverage (requires $1,000+ in monthly direct deposits)

On top of that, neither account has minimum balances or monthly fees.

I opened a SoFi Checking and Savings account (Member FDIC) back in December, and I love it. I'm earning way more interest than I was before, and the mobile app is smooth as butter.

To open your own SoFi Checking and Savings account (Member FDIC) while this offer lasts, click here.

