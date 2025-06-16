Limited Time: Open This Savings Account to Get an APY Boost and up to a $300 Bonus

The SoFi Checking and Savings account (Member FDIC) was already one of our favorite high-yield savings accounts. And it just got even better.

Earn up to $300 bonus with direct deposit. Plus, new customers earn an extra 0.20% APY on savings for up to 6 months with direct deposit (terms apply) — that equals up to 4.00% APY!

Keep reading to find out the details.

How to get the bonus and the top APY

To earn the bonus, you need to:

Open a SoFi Checking and Savings account (Member FDIC)

Direct deposit a certain amount within a 25-day period

Direct depositing $1,000 to $4,999.99 in that window will get you a $50 bonus. Direct deposits totaling $5,000 or more will get you a $300 bonus.

So you could have your paychecks direct deposited and earn a bonus within a few weeks.

To earn the up to 4.00% APY, new customers need to set up direct deposit to earn an extra 0.20% APY on savings for up to 6 months with direct deposit (terms apply) on top of the regular up to 3.80% APY.

Those rates are 9X the national average. How much more could that earn you? Let's compare the earnings on a $10,000 balance.