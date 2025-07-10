Midyear Check-In: Are These 3 Money Mistakes Costing You?
Somehow I blinked, and it's July?! That means we're halfway through 2025.
If your finances haven't exactly been front and center lately (relatable), now's the perfect time to check in. You probably don't need an overhaul -- just a few smart tweaks to set yourself up for a stronger second half of the year.
Here are three slip-ups I see all the time, and a few ways I've personally turned them into upgrades.
1. Letting your savings sit in a low-interest account
I used to keep most of my savings in a big-name bank that barely paid any interest. My balance sat there earning less than a dollar a month.
Eventually, I switched to a high-yield savings account, and the difference was immediate. My money started earning meaningful interest, and I didn't have to change anything else.
If your money hasn't gotten a raise lately, it's time to look at better options. Some of the best accounts right now are paying over 4.00% APY -- no fees, no fuss, just more money in your pocket. Check out the CIT Platinum Savings account to earn 4.00% APY for balances of $5,000 or more.
2. Overpaying for car insurance
Car insurance rates are up this year, but that doesn't mean you're stuck paying more. I recently helped a friend compare quotes, and she ended up saving over $400 annually -- with the same level of coverage -- just by switching providers.
When it comes to your insurance company, loyalty rarely pays off. It's worth shopping around even if you think you're getting a good deal.
It takes five minutes and could put a chunk of change back into your budget for road trips, concerts, or literally anything more fun than auto insurance. Take a look at what other providers are offering -- you might be surprised.
3. Earning nothing (or paying too much) on your credit card
If your credit card isn't doing anything for you, you're probably missing out.
Whether it's cash back, travel points, or a long 0% intro APR, there are cards that reward you just for using them. And many come with welcome bonuses that are worth hundreds of dollars.
If your current card isn't pulling its weight, it's time for an upgrade. Check out our top credit card offers and find one that works harder for you.
Small moves, big payoff
These aren't major money moves -- just low-effort upgrades that can add up fast. And the sooner you make them, the more time they have to work in your favor.
So here's your friendly nudge: Do a quick midyear money check-in today. Your future self (and your December bank account) will thank you.
