Midyear Check-In: Are These 3 Money Mistakes Costing You?

Somehow I blinked, and it's July?! That means we're halfway through 2025.

If your finances haven't exactly been front and center lately (relatable), now's the perfect time to check in. You probably don't need an overhaul -- just a few smart tweaks to set yourself up for a stronger second half of the year.

Here are three slip-ups I see all the time, and a few ways I've personally turned them into upgrades.

1. Letting your savings sit in a low-interest account

I used to keep most of my savings in a big-name bank that barely paid any interest. My balance sat there earning less than a dollar a month.

Eventually, I switched to a high-yield savings account, and the difference was immediate. My money started earning meaningful interest, and I didn't have to change anything else.