Most Americans Are Getting Ripped Off by Their Bank -- Are You One of Them?

Millions of Americans are still banking with Chase, Wells Fargo, and Bank of America -- which means millions of Americans are getting a raw deal.

All three of those big banks offer a measly 0.01% annual percentage yield (APY) on their standard savings accounts. That means if you keep $10,000 in your account, you're earning exactly $1 in interest in a year.

Meanwhile, the best high-yield savings accounts (HYSAs) are offering 3.80% APY or higher, meaning that same $10,000 could be earning you at least $380.

Here's how to make the switch and stop leaving hundreds on the table.

Earn hundreds more with one easy switch

Top HYSAs offer much better returns no matter how much you keep in savings. Here's how much more you could be making every year: