Most Banks Are Cutting Rates. Discover Just Raised Its 12-Month CD to 4.05%

If you've checked your savings rates lately, you've probably noticed a frustrating trend: they're trending down. After the Fed lowered rates in late October, most banks quickly followed, cutting APYs on CDs and high-yield savings accounts.

But in a rare twist, Discover® Bank just went the other direction. Discover® Bank raised the rate on its 12-month CD to 4.05% APY -- one of the few banks moving up while everyone else moves down.

That's a big deal in a cooling rate environment. When most institutions are quietly pulling back, Discover® Bank's increase signals it's still competing hard for deposits, and giving savers a chance to lock in a stronger return before yields drop even more.

Why this stands out in 2025

Typically, banks take their cue from the Fed. When benchmark rates drop, so do payouts on your savings. But Discover® Bank's bump says it's not ready to join the rate-cut crowd just yet.

Locking in 4.05% APY for 12 months could look even better a few months from now if competitors keep trimming. On a $10,000 deposit, that's about $405 in guaranteed interest. And unlike a savings account, your rate stays fixed the entire term.