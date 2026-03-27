Most People Waste Their $3,676 Tax Refund. Here's a Better Move

Tax refunds are starting to hit accounts, and this year they're a little larger than usual. According to Motley Fool Money's tax refund research, the average refund so far in 2026 is $3,676, up about 11% from this time last year.

For most people, that's not just extra cash. It's the biggest single deposit they'll see all year. And what you do with it in the first few weeks tends to matter more than anything else.

The easiest win most people miss

A lot of refunds end up sitting in checking accounts earning nothing. Nothing wrong with that on the surface, but most checking accounts earn close to zero, which means your money just sits there.

A small shift can change that. Moving your refund into a high-yield savings account earning around 4.00% annual percentage yield (APY) can generate roughly $140 over a year, or about $70 in six months, on an average $3,676 balance.

That's the baseline. And it's where I'd start.

A smarter way to go a step further

If you want to get a bit more out of it, this is where an account like SoFi Checking and Savings (Member FDIC) comes in.

It offers up to 4.00% APY on savings, an above-average rate on checking, and a bonus of $50 or $400 when you set up eligible direct deposit. Terms apply.