Most People Waste Their $3,676 Tax Refund. Here's a Better Move
Tax refunds are starting to hit accounts, and this year they're a little larger than usual. According to Motley Fool Money's tax refund research, the average refund so far in 2026 is $3,676, up about 11% from this time last year.
For most people, that's not just extra cash. It's the biggest single deposit they'll see all year. And what you do with it in the first few weeks tends to matter more than anything else.
The easiest win most people miss
A lot of refunds end up sitting in checking accounts earning nothing. Nothing wrong with that on the surface, but most checking accounts earn close to zero, which means your money just sits there.
A small shift can change that. Moving your refund into a high-yield savings account earning around 4.00% annual percentage yield (APY) can generate roughly $140 over a year, or about $70 in six months, on an average $3,676 balance.
That's the baseline. And it's where I'd start.
A smarter way to go a step further
If you want to get a bit more out of it, this is where an account like SoFi Checking and Savings (Member FDIC) comes in.
It offers up to 4.00% APY on savings, an above-average rate on checking, and a bonus of $50 or $400 when you set up eligible direct deposit. Terms apply.
SoFi Checking and Savings
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Earn up to 4.00% Annual Percentage Yield (APY) on SoFi Savings with a 0.70% APY Boost (added to the 3.30% APY as of 12/23/25) for up to 6 months. Open a new SoFi Checking and Savings account and pay the $10 SoFi Plus subscription every 30 days OR receive eligible direct deposits OR qualifying deposits of $5,000 every 31 days by 3/30/26. Rates variable, subject to change. Terms apply at sofi.com/banking#2. SoFi Bank, N.A. Member FDIC.
- Competitive APY on both Savings and Checking
- No monthly account fee
- Welcome bonus up to $400 (direct deposit required)
- ATM access
- Unlimited number of external transfers (up to daily transaction limits)
- FDIC insured (up to $3M with opt-in to SoFi Insured Deposit Program)
- Early access to direct deposits
- Tools to help you track savings goals
- Combo account only; no stand-alone savings or checking
- Maximum Savings APY requires direct deposit
- No branch access; online only
- Overdraft protection requires monthly direct deposit minimum
For those who plan to set up direct deposit with their new account, we think SoFi Checking and Savings (Member FDIC) is hard to beat. Not only does this savings account offer a strong APY, but the linked checking account earns an above-average rate, too -- which is a rare perk. Plus, new customers earn a bonus of up to $400 with eligible direct deposit. Frankly, it's the kind of combo that could make it worthwhile to switch banking relationships.
Here's what that looks like in practice.
If you're just using your refund (around $3,676), you'd likely qualify for the $50 bonus tier. Add in about $73 in interest over six months in interest, and you're looking at roughly $120 total value.
If you're able to route more income through the account and hit $5,000 in direct deposits within 25 days, that unlocks the full $400 bonus. With the same interest, that gets you closer to $470 total over six months.
That's a meaningful difference, especially for money you were already getting.
Don't overthink it, just don't ignore it
You don't need a perfect plan for your tax refund. You just need to avoid the default, which is letting it sit in a place where it earns nothing while you figure things out.
Even a short window matters here. A few months in the right account can put real money back in your pocket, whether that's an extra $70 from interest alone or closer to $500 when you layer in a bonus. And if you're able to qualify for the higher bonus tier, the upside gets a lot more meaningful, fast.
The key is making a decision early, before the money gets spent or blended into your normal cash flow. Because once it's gone, the opportunity is too.
See our full SoFi Checking and Savings (Member FDIC) review to put your refund to work and earn up to $470 over the next six months.
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