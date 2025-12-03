Move $5,000 Into a High-Yield Savings Account and Here's What Happens
A few months ago, one of my friends opened a high-yield savings account paying around 4.00% APY. It's only been a few months but so far she's earned over $100 in interest -- without changing her budget, habits, or lifestyle. Just free money for parking her cash in a smarter account.
Let's say you've got $5,000 in savings. Here's what happens when you move it into a high-yield savings account today.
Earning interest at 4.00% APY
Many of the best high-yield savings accounts right now hover around the 4.00% APY mark. Rates are variable and will shift over time -- but this is today's realistic snapshot.
At 4.00% APY, a $5,000 balance grows roughly like this:
- One year: About $200 in interest
- Monthly: Around $16-$17
- Every day: About $0.55
Now compare that to a traditional bank paying 0.01% APY on savings accounts. Your same $5,000 would earn… $0.50 for the entire year.
You can literally earn more in one day with a high-yield savings account than in a full year at many brick-and-mortar banks. Wild.
Why high-yield savings outperforms traditional banks
High interest rates are the headline features of HYSAs. But most online banks come with a bunch of perks that make them even more attractive:
- No or low fees: Most online banks ditch monthly maintenance fees and balance requirements. Some even reimburse ATM fees.
- Better digital tools: Clean apps, real-time notifications, and dashboards that make saving feel effortless.
- Quick transfers: You can move money to or from checking in one to two business days.
- FDIC insurance: Up to $250,000 per depositor -- typically the same protection big banks have.
Just because many HYSAs operate online doesn't mean you sacrifice safety or convenience. You get the same coverage as a national bank, plus modern tech and much higher earnings.
A standout option right now is SoFi Checking and Savings (Member FDIC). One streamlined app, strong annual percentage yield (APY), and no account fees. Read our full review to learn more.
SoFi Checking and Savings
- Competitive APY on both Savings and Checking
- No monthly account fee
- Welcome bonus up to $300 (direct deposit required)
- ATM access
- Unlimited number of external transfers (up to daily transaction limits)
- FDIC insured (up to $3M with opt-in to SoFi Insured Deposit Program)
- Early access to direct deposits
- Tools to help you track savings goals
- Combo account only; no stand-alone savings or checking
- Maximum Savings APY requires direct deposit
- No branch access; online only
- Overdraft protection requires monthly direct deposit minimum
For those who plan to set up direct deposit with their new account, we think SoFi Checking and Savings (Member FDIC) is hard to beat. Not only does this savings account offer a strong APY, but the linked checking account earns an above-average rate, too -- which is a rare perk. Plus, new customers earn a bonus of up to $300 with eligible direct deposit. Frankly, it's the kind of combo that could make it worthwhile to switch banking relationships.
When an HYSA is the right move
Checking accounts are perfect for day-to-day spending. But for short-term and near-future goals, an HYSA is usually the smarter home for your cash.
It works especially well for:
- Building emergency funds
- Saving for an upcoming trip
- Setting aside money for a big purchase
- Parking any money you might need soon but don't want in the stock market
If you want to lock in a rate for a fixed amount of time, certificates of deposit (CDs) are another solid option. Some of today's best CDs also offer rates above 4.00% APY.
How much interest will your bank pay in 2026?
If you've got $5,000 (or more) and it's currently earning pennies, it's worth rethinking where you keep it.
A high-yield savings account lets your money work harder -- with zero extra effort, zero risk, and zero complexity.
Take a look at our roundup of today's best high-yield savings accounts, because your savings deserve more than pocket change.
