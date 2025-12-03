Move $5,000 Into a High-Yield Savings Account and Here's What Happens

A few months ago, one of my friends opened a high-yield savings account paying around 4.00% APY. It's only been a few months but so far she's earned over $100 in interest -- without changing her budget, habits, or lifestyle. Just free money for parking her cash in a smarter account.

Let's say you've got $5,000 in savings. Here's what happens when you move it into a high-yield savings account today.

Earning interest at 4.00% APY

Many of the best high-yield savings accounts right now hover around the 4.00% APY mark. Rates are variable and will shift over time -- but this is today's realistic snapshot.

At 4.00% APY, a $5,000 balance grows roughly like this:

One year: About $200 in interest

Monthly: Around $16-$17

Every day: About $0.55

Now compare that to a traditional bank paying 0.01% APY on savings accounts. Your same $5,000 would earn… $0.50 for the entire year.

You can literally earn more in one day with a high-yield savings account than in a full year at many brick-and-mortar banks. Wild.

Why high-yield savings outperforms traditional banks

High interest rates are the headline features of HYSAs. But most online banks come with a bunch of perks that make them even more attractive:

No or low fees: Most online banks ditch monthly maintenance fees and balance requirements. Some even reimburse ATM fees.

Just because many HYSAs operate online doesn't mean you sacrifice safety or convenience. You get the same coverage as a national bank, plus modern tech and much higher earnings.