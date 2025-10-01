My Best Friend Didn't Even Know He Was Earning 0.01% -- I Showed Him This 4.20% APY Account

A couple weeks ago, I was hiking with my bestie when the topic turned to money. He casually mentioned that he was sitting on about $30,000 in his Wells Fargo savings account.

I almost spat out my Gatorade.

As someone who writes about banks for a living, I know big bank savings accounts are one of the worst places to stash that much cash. Wells Fargo's basic savings accounts pay a measly 0.01% APY, so his $30,000 was basically collecting dust.

If he instead used a high-yield savings account earning 4.20% APY, he could be making over $100 every single month in interest. That's more than $1,200 a year -- all from simply changing where his money lives.

What a difference APY makes

Massive banks like Wells Fargo, Chase, and Bank of America are notoriously stingy when it comes to paying interest on checking and savings accounts. 0.01% APYs are common.

But some top online banks are paying up to 4.20% APY on high-yield savings accounts (HYSAs). These accounts are just as safe and secure, and you can still access your cash anytime.

Here's the difference an APY makes on a $30,000 balance over the course of a year: