My Father-in-Law Is Building a $50,000 CD Ladder. Here's How Much It Will Pay Him Each Year

My father-in-law just pulled $50,000 out of the stock market.

He said he's "nervous" about where the economy is headed (aren't we all) and wants some money on the sidelines over the next few years.

Rather than letting the money sit in cash, I suggested he look into CDs. Specifically, he could build a CD ladder, which would give him guaranteed returns while also periodic access to chunks of his cash.

Here's how I'd build this $50,000 ladder today -- and what kind of interest it could earn each year.

The game plan I recommended

Personally, I'm a big fan of simplicity, so here's what I'd recommend for this CD laddering strategy.

I'd split the $50,000 evenly into five different accounts, with staggered end dates for five years.

$10,000 into a 1-year CD

$10,000 into a 2-year CD

$10,000 into a 3-year CD

$10,000 into a 4-year CD

$10,000 into a 5-year CD

This way, one CD matures every year, giving him access to $10,000 (plus interest). As each year passes, he can decide at the time how he wants to use the funds. He could renew with another CD, invest the money back into stocks, or spend it!

How much a $50,000 CD ladder could earn

Let's assume we shop around and get the most competitive APYs on each CD right now.

Here are the rates we could lock in and how much interest each CD would pay out at maturity for each $10,000 deposit: